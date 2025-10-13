Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Who was Saleh Aljafarawi? Palestinian journalist known for covering Gaza war, killed during clashes in Gaza city

Over 250 journalists have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched military operations there in October 2023.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 08:29 AM IST

Who was Saleh Aljafarawi? Palestinian journalist known for covering Gaza war, killed during clashes in Gaza city
Days after Israel and Hamas reached an agreement on a truce in the Gaza Strip, 28-year-old Palestinian journalist Saleh Aljafarawi was assassinated in hostilities in Gaza City. Aljafarawi, who is well-known for documenting the conflict, was shot by members of an "armed militia" while covering fighting in the Sabra neighborhood, according to Al Jazeera Arabic.

According to Al Jazeera, footage shows him lying on what looks to be the back of a truck while sporting a press flak jacket. His disappearance began on Sunday morning.

Although it has not been officially verified, Palestinian sources claim that Hamas security forces and Doghmush clan gunmen were part in the clashes. "An armed militia affiliated with the [Israeli] occupation" was involved in the fighting, according to a senior official from Gaza's Ministry of Interior, and the group was under siege from security forces.

The source added that “militia members” killed displaced people returning from southern Gaza to the city.

Local authorities have issued many warnings that the security situation in Gaza is still tight despite the ceasefire.  Aljafarawi had previously discussed the ongoing dangers he faced and his experiences being displaced from northern Gaza. "I honestly lived in constant fear, not knowing what the next second would bring," he admitted in a January interview with Al Jazeera.
 In Gaza, almost 270 media professionals have lost their lives since Israel's conflict began in October 2023.

Donald Trump's Israel And Egypt Visit

The event occurs before of an anticipated hostage-prisoner exchange and three days into the current ceasefire.  On Monday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi will co-host a conference on Gaza in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with other global leaders.

According to Egypt's Foreign Ministry, the summit's objectives are "to end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East, and usher in a new era of regional security."  Although neither Israel nor Hamas will have representatives there, it is anticipated that a treaty formally ending the war would be signed during the negotiations.

