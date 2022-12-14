Who was Robert Oppenheimer? Man who inspired Christopher Nolan's latest was Bhagavad Gita follower

Robert Oppenheimer (Photo - Wikipedia) and Oppenheimer movie poster

Oppenheimer has become one of the most awaited films of the year 2023 already, with the lead role of physicist Robert Oppenheimer being played by actor Cillian Murphy, who is famous for his broody and sinister role in the Netflix series Peaky Blinders.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has been inspired by physicist Robert Oppenheimer and his crucial role in the Manhattan Project, which took the world one step closer to the use and development of nuclear weapons during World War II.

Who was Robert Oppenheimer?

Robert Oppenheimer, who inspired Christopher Nolan’s latest film, was a theoretical physicist in the United States and is often known as the ‘father of the atomic bomb’ for his contributions to the Manhattan Project and the successful testing of nuclear weapons.

Oppenheimer, who will be played by Cillian Murphy in the new movie, was one of the most renowned theoretical physicists, who had expertise in nuclear physics and quantum aerodynamics. He played in a crucial role during the development of atomic bombs in World War II.

Robert Oppenheimer was in charge of the laboratory which developed the atomic bombs which were to be tested in the Manhattan Project, leading to the development of the first nuclear weapons of the era. The physicist was among the few people who bore witness to the Trinity Test in New Mexico, which was the detonation of the first-ever atomic bomb in 1945.

Robert Oppenheimer’s connection with Bhagavad Gita

Like many physicists and notable academicians across the world, nuclear expert Robert Oppenheimer has studied the holy book of Bhagavad Gita closely. He learned Sanskrit back in 1933 and read the Bhagavad Gita in its original form, calling it one of the most influential books that have shaped his life.

He often quoted lines from the Bhagavad Gita during his time as a physicist, with one of the most famous lines being during the successful testing of the first atomic bomb. Oppenheimer said, “Now, I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds.”

‘Oppenheimer’ is one of the most anticipated movies of 2023, and is set to release on July 21 next year globally. Directed by Christopher Nolan, the movie’s star cast consists of Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Jack Quaid, and Emily Blunt.

