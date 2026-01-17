FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Who was Ripon Saha? Hindu man crushed to death after trying to stop vehicle from leaving petrol pump without paying in Bangladesh; SUV driver, owner arrested

In another shocking death of Hindu man in Bangladesh, a man was crushed to death after he tried to stop a vehicle from leaving a petrol pump without paying for fuel in Rajbari district. The victim has been identied as 30-year-old Ripon Saha, Who was Ripon Saha?

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 17, 2026, 03:07 PM IST

In another shocking death of Hindu man in Bangladesh, a man was crushed to death after he tried to stop a vehicle from leaving a petrol pump without paying for fuel in Rajbari district. The victim has been identied as 30-year-old Ripon Saha, Who was Ripon Saha?

Ripon Saha, 30, was a fuel station worker. As per reports, Saha was working at Karim Filling Station in Goalanda Mor. He allegedly stood in front of the car after they refused to pay for fuel, and they ran him over before fleeing. The Police said that a black SUV arrived at the filling station around 4:30 am on Friday and took fuel worth about Tk 5,000 (approx INR 3,710). When the driver tried to flee away without paying, Saha tried to block the vehicle. The car allegedly ran him over and sped away. He was killed on the spot.

The accused driver arrested

Black SUV owner Abul Hashem alias Sujan, 55, and his driver Kamal Hossain, 43 were arrested. The police has also detained the vehicle. Hashem, a former treasurer of Rajbari district Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and former president of the district Jubo Dal, is a contractor by profession, police said.

Back-to-back cases of Hindu men killing

  • A 42-year-old jeweller, identified as Prantosh Sarkar, was shot dead by miscreants at a school field in Narshingdi on December 2.
  • A 25-year-old garment factory worker, identified as Dipu Chandra Das, was lynched to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy in Mymensingh city on December 18. His body was then set on fire.
  • Another Hindu man, identified as Amrit Mondal, was lynched over alleged extortion in Rajbari town's Pangsha upazila on December 24. Khokon Chandra Das, 50, was brutally attacked, hacked and set on fire by miscreants while returning home after closing his shop on the night of December 31. He died in a hospital three days later on January 3.
  • A 40-year-old grocery shop owner, identified as Moni Chakraborty, was murdered by unidentified attackers who struck him with a sharp weapon on the night of January 5 at Charsindhur Bazar in Palash Upazila.
  • Rana Pratap Bairagi, a 38-year-old ice-making factory owner, who was also the acting editor of a newspaper called 'Dainik BD Khabar' published from Narail, was fatally shot in the head by unidentified assailants on January 5 in Jessore district.
  • A 25-year-old man, identified as Mithun Sarkar, on Jan 6 died after he jumped into a canal to escape a mob which accused him of theft in Naogaon district.

 

