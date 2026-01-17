Who was Ripon Saha? Hindu man crushed to death after trying to stop vehicle from leaving petrol pump without paying in Bangladesh; SUV driver, owner arrested
WORLD
In another shocking death of Hindu man in Bangladesh, a man was crushed to death after he tried to stop a vehicle from leaving a petrol pump without paying for fuel in Rajbari district. The victim has been identied as 30-year-old Ripon Saha, Who was Ripon Saha?
Ripon Saha, 30, was a fuel station worker. As per reports, Saha was working at Karim Filling Station in Goalanda Mor. He allegedly stood in front of the car after they refused to pay for fuel, and they ran him over before fleeing. The Police said that a black SUV arrived at the filling station around 4:30 am on Friday and took fuel worth about Tk 5,000 (approx INR 3,710). When the driver tried to flee away without paying, Saha tried to block the vehicle. The car allegedly ran him over and sped away. He was killed on the spot.
Black SUV owner Abul Hashem alias Sujan, 55, and his driver Kamal Hossain, 43 were arrested. The police has also detained the vehicle. Hashem, a former treasurer of Rajbari district Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and former president of the district Jubo Dal, is a contractor by profession, police said.