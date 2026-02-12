FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeWorld

WORLD

Who was Ratan Shuvo Kar? Hindu tea worker killed in Moulvibazar hours before Bangladesh goes to polls, how will minorities vote?

The body of 28-year-old tea worker Ratan Shuvo Kar was found tied up and bloodied in a tea garden in Moulvibazar, Bangladesh, on the eve of the national election.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 12, 2026, 10:29 AM IST

Who was Ratan Shuvo Kar? Hindu tea worker killed in Moulvibazar hours before Bangladesh goes to polls, how will minorities vote?
In a disturbing incident, the body of a 28-year-old tea worker was found in a tea garden in northeastern Bangladesh on the eve of the country's national election. The body was recovered in the Champara Tea Garden under the Islampur union in the Moulvibazar district, about 190 km from Dhaka. Police identified the deceased as Ratan Shuvo Kar, a worker at the garden.

Authorities were alerted to the discovery around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, when locals found the body in the tea garden. Upon arrival, police observed that the victim’s hands and feet had been tied, and his body displayed signs of violence. Ratan's family had been searching for him since the previous evening and were informed early that morning about the discovery of the body.

Unexplained Death Raises Suspicion

The deceased’s family is in shock, and Ratan's elder brother, Laxman Kar, expressed his confusion over the motive behind the killing. 'We do not know why he was killed,' Laxman told reporters. Ratan's body, according to locals, showed clear injury marks and was bloodied when found. One worker from the tea garden suggested that Ratan may have been murdered elsewhere, with the body later dumped in the garden.

The local community had been concerned about Ratan’s disappearance since the night before, and they were relieved yet horrified when the body was discovered. Residents of the area had been actively searching for Ratan, hoping for his safe return. Unfortunately, their search ended in tragedy.

Speculation and Election Concerns

Given the timing of the incident, which occurred just a day before Bangladesh's general election, some local residents speculated that the killing might be linked to the upcoming polls. Tensions are often high around election periods in Bangladesh, and political violence is not uncommon. However, police have not found any evidence linking the murder to the election or any political activity.

Investigation Underway

The police have sent the body to the Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. Kamalganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge, Abdul Awal, confirmed that an investigation is ongoing to uncover the circumstances surrounding the killing and identify the individuals responsible. Authorities are working to piece together details that may reveal whether the death was a personal matter or connected to other events in the region.

As the investigation continues, the family and local community await answers, hoping for justice in this tragic and unresolved case.

