FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Nvidia Scandal: The Megaspeed Connection, Alice Huang Ties & Jensen Huang’s Affair

Nvidia Scandal: The Megaspeed Connection, Alice Huang Ties & Jensen Huang’s Affair

Rise & Fall winner Shehzad Poonawalla donates Rs 35 lakh winning amount to Maharashtra's drought-hit farmers, CM Devendra Fadnavis reacts

Shehzad Poonawalla donates winning amount to drought-hit farmers, Fadnavis react

Not Delhi: This Indian city is world's most polluted after Diwali with AQI 868; 93 Indian cities in top 100

Not Delhi: This Indian city is world's most polluted after Diwali with AQI 868

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics

Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Who was Rabia Ahsan? Pakistani TV anchor shot dead at home, husband detained

In a shocking incident, Pakistani TV anchor Rabia Ahsan was shot dead at her home in Rawalpindi, while her husband was taken into custody for investigation.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 09, 2026, 04:33 PM IST

Who was Rabia Ahsan? Pakistani TV anchor shot dead at home, husband detained
Pakistani anchor Rabia Ahsan shot dead at home in Rawalpindi. (Screengrab from viral clip)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Pakistan television journalist Rabia Ahsan was found dead at her residence in Rawalpindi on Sunday, November 8. She was 41 and worked with Pakistan's 92 News channel. A murder case has been registered, and her husband, Ahsan Tahir, was taken into custody as part of the investigation.

Who was Rabia Ahsan?

Rabia Ahsan was a Pakistani TV news journalist who was associated with 92 News. She was also a mother of two daughters. She was a popular TV anchor who hosted current affairs programmes alongside senior journalists like Amir Mateen and Rauf Klasra.

In her career, she has also worked with other news networks like Hum News and GTV.

What happened at her Rawalpindi home?

Reportedly, Rabia was shot in her bedroom at around 3 PM on Sunday, and her mother and sister were on the lawn when the incident took place. After hearing a gunshot, her sister Alwina rushed to her room and found her on the floor. Police examined the room and found two bullet wounds on Rabia's body.

Rabia's last video

Only a few hours before her death, Rabia posted a short video on her social media handles wherein she was talking about cyber fraud and scams. Pakistan's First Lady Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari expressed grief over Rabia's death and condemned the violence.

''The First Lady has expressed deep sadness over the killing of journalist Rabia Ahsan and strongly condemned the violence. She called for a thorough, impartial, and transparent investigation to establish the facts and ensure that those responsible are held accountable,'' the statement by the Presidency read.

She also recalled the recent killing of digital media executive Hina Javed and wrote, ''Less than three months ago, Hina Javed was killed, and the outcome of the investigation into her case is still awaited. Such incidents demand serious attention and accountability. Women must be able to live and work without fear for their lives.''

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Scene box office collection day 3: Suriya film challenges Ramayana, crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide
Scene box office collection day 3: Suriya film crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide
Rise & Fall winner Shehzad Poonawalla donates Rs 35 lakh winning amount to Maharashtra's drought-hit farmers, CM Devendra Fadnavis reacts
Shehzad Poonawalla donates winning amount to drought-hit farmers, Fadnavis react
Not Delhi: This Indian city is world's most polluted after Diwali with AQI 868; 93 Indian cities in top 100
Not Delhi: This Indian city is world's most polluted after Diwali with AQI 868
Lal Krishna Advani Turns 100: Know about his net worth and source of income
Lal Krishna Advani Turns 100: Know about his net worth
Farah Khan breaks silence on reports of her building on fire, reveals truth of incident: 'Please be responsible'
Farah Khan breaks silence on reports of her building on fire
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement