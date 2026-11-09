Who was Rabia Ahsan? Pakistani TV anchor shot dead at home, husband detained

In a shocking incident, Pakistani TV anchor Rabia Ahsan was shot dead at her home in Rawalpindi, while her husband was taken into custody for investigation.

Pakistan television journalist Rabia Ahsan was found dead at her residence in Rawalpindi on Sunday, November 8. She was 41 and worked with Pakistan's 92 News channel. A murder case has been registered, and her husband, Ahsan Tahir, was taken into custody as part of the investigation.

Who was Rabia Ahsan?

Rabia Ahsan was a Pakistani TV news journalist who was associated with 92 News. She was also a mother of two daughters. She was a popular TV anchor who hosted current affairs programmes alongside senior journalists like Amir Mateen and Rauf Klasra.

In her career, she has also worked with other news networks like Hum News and GTV.

What happened at her Rawalpindi home?

Reportedly, Rabia was shot in her bedroom at around 3 PM on Sunday, and her mother and sister were on the lawn when the incident took place. After hearing a gunshot, her sister Alwina rushed to her room and found her on the floor. Police examined the room and found two bullet wounds on Rabia's body.

Rabia's last video

Only a few hours before her death, Rabia posted a short video on her social media handles wherein she was talking about cyber fraud and scams. Pakistan's First Lady Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari expressed grief over Rabia's death and condemned the violence.

92 نیوز کی اینکر رابعہ احسن..!! تین گھنٹے پہلے وی لاگ اپلوڈ کیا اور دو گھنٹے بعد وہ اپنے گھر میں مردہ حالت میں پائی گئیں ۔ https://t.co/HwEKMmB9rc — Faisal Malik (@Pace_maker804) November 8, 2026

''The First Lady has expressed deep sadness over the killing of journalist Rabia Ahsan and strongly condemned the violence. She called for a thorough, impartial, and transparent investigation to establish the facts and ensure that those responsible are held accountable,'' the statement by the Presidency read.

She also recalled the recent killing of digital media executive Hina Javed and wrote, ''Less than three months ago, Hina Javed was killed, and the outcome of the investigation into her case is still awaited. Such incidents demand serious attention and accountability. Women must be able to live and work without fear for their lives.''