Who was Pratik Pandey? Indian-origin techie found dead at Microsoft office, medical report claims...

An Indian-origin software engineer was found dead at tech giant Microsoft's office in Silicon valley on August 20, which has left everyone in shock. As per his family, the man, identified as Pratik Pandey went to the office and was working till late in night on August 19. He was discovered dead on the next morning. The cause of death remains not known yet, and police have denied any 'suspicious activity.' However, as per reports claims that Microsoft delayed to report the incident for more than 40 hours, after he was found face down a his desk around 2 a.m. on Aug. 20 at 1045 La Avenida Ave.

Who was Pratik Pandey?

Pratik Pandey, 35, was a software engineer at Microsoft based in California's Mountain View. Pratik was born in Madhya Pradesh's Indore and pursued his graduation in India. He got his B.Tech in Computer Science from Rajiv Gandhi Proudogyiki Vishwavidyala in Bhopal. Later, he moved to US for his master's at California State University and San Jose State University. He had a son, who is now surived by family members in India.

As per his LinkedIn profile, Pratik Pandey joined Newgen Software in Noida, and also worked in John Deere in Pune. However the ears, he worked for many giants including Apple, Illumina and Walmart Labs. He joined Microsoft in 2020 and had been working with the company for 5 years. He was within the Microsoft Fabric and Synapse products. He reported to AI chief Scott Guthrie, the executive vice president.

What led to his death?

The main reason that is emerging from initial reports, is that Pratik wa sunder stress and was juggling multiple projects at a time, which might have hampered his sleeping schedule too. Moreover, his roommats have said that he used to work late in night for 'extended periods.'The initial assessment by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner indicated that Pandey suffered a heart attack. He did not hae any other underlying meical condition. Now Pandey's family, with his parents and two sister is seeking for his remains to be sent to India.