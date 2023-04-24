Who was Pakistani-Canadian journalist Tarek Fatah, Rajput ‘forcibly converted’ to Islam? His link with India

Pakistani-Canadian journalist Tarek Fatah (Photo - PTI/Twitter)

Pakistani-Canadian journalist and columnist Tarek Fatah passed away on Monday after battling a prolonged illness, as confirmed by his daughter Natasha Fatah on social media. Tarek Fatah passed away at the age of 73 after suffering from cancer.

Tarek Fatah was a renowned journalist and an Islam critic and had been very critical of the workings of the Pakistan government over the years. He was also imprisoned several times by the Pakistani military and expressed pride over his Indian origin.

Confirming the news of his death on Twitter, Tarek’s daughter Natasha Fatah wrote, “Lion of Punjab. Son of Hindustan. Lover of Canada. Speaker of truth. Fighter for justice. Voice of the downtrodden, underdogs, and the oppressed. @TarekFatah has passed the baton on… his revolution will continue with all who knew and loved him. Will you join us? 1949-2023.”

Journalist Tarek Fatah is survived by his daughters Natasha and Nazia. Here is all you need to know about the Pakistani-Canadian journalist.

Who was journalist Tarek Fatah? Know his link to India

Tarek Fatah was born to a Punjabi-Muslim family in Karachi, Pakistan. He often talked in interviews that his family was Rajput by origin but was forcibly converted to Islam. His family migrated from Mumbai to Karachi after the partition of India and Pakistan.

Tarek Fatah was a journalist for The Karachi Sun in the early days of his career, and he often used to speak against the Pakistani government. He was imprisoned several times by the Pakistani military during his career and was eventually charged with sedition, and barred from being a journalist.

He eventually moved to Canada in 1987 and started working as a journalist. He often called himself an “Indian born in Pakistan” and displayed immense pride in his roots in India.

One of his most notable quotes is, “I am an Indian born in Pakistan, a Punjabi born in Islam; an immigrant in Canada with a Muslim consciousness, grounded in a Marxist youth. I am one of Salman Rushdie’s many Midnight’s Children: we were snatched from the cradle of a great civilization and made permanent refugees, sent in search of an oasis that turned out to be a mirage.”

He was a staunch critic of Islam and often spoke in Indian news TV debates against the workings of the Pakistani government and some practices in Islam. He also used to host a show on Zee News called ‘Fatah’s ka Fatwa’.

