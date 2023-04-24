Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld
topStoriesenglish

Who was Pakistani-Canadian journalist Tarek Fatah, Rajput ‘forcibly converted’ to Islam? His link with India

Pakistani-Canadian journalist Tarek Fatah passed away on April 24, as confirmed by his daughter Natasha. Fatah was known as an Islam critic, who called himself a Hindustani.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 07:27 PM IST

Who was Pakistani-Canadian journalist Tarek Fatah, Rajput ‘forcibly converted’ to Islam? His link with India
Pakistani-Canadian journalist Tarek Fatah (Photo - PTI/Twitter)

Pakistani-Canadian journalist and columnist Tarek Fatah passed away on Monday after battling a prolonged illness, as confirmed by his daughter Natasha Fatah on social media. Tarek Fatah passed away at the age of 73 after suffering from cancer.

Tarek Fatah was a renowned journalist and an Islam critic and had been very critical of the workings of the Pakistan government over the years. He was also imprisoned several times by the Pakistani military and expressed pride over his Indian origin.

Confirming the news of his death on Twitter, Tarek’s daughter Natasha Fatah wrote, “Lion of Punjab. Son of Hindustan. Lover of Canada. Speaker of truth. Fighter for justice. Voice of the downtrodden, underdogs, and the oppressed. @TarekFatah has passed the baton on… his revolution will continue with all who knew and loved him. Will you join us? 1949-2023.”

Journalist Tarek Fatah is survived by his daughters Natasha and Nazia. Here is all you need to know about the Pakistani-Canadian journalist.

 

 

Who was journalist Tarek Fatah? Know his link to India

Tarek Fatah was born to a Punjabi-Muslim family in Karachi, Pakistan. He often talked in interviews that his family was Rajput by origin but was forcibly converted to Islam. His family migrated from Mumbai to Karachi after the partition of India and Pakistan.

Tarek Fatah was a journalist for The Karachi Sun in the early days of his career, and he often used to speak against the Pakistani government. He was imprisoned several times by the Pakistani military during his career and was eventually charged with sedition, and barred from being a journalist.

He eventually moved to Canada in 1987 and started working as a journalist. He often called himself an “Indian born in Pakistan” and displayed immense pride in his roots in India.

One of his most notable quotes is, “I am an Indian born in Pakistan, a Punjabi born in Islam; an immigrant in Canada with a Muslim consciousness, grounded in a Marxist youth. I am one of Salman Rushdie’s many Midnight’s Children: we were snatched from the cradle of a great civilization and made permanent refugees, sent in search of an oasis that turned out to be a mirage.”

He was a staunch critic of Islam and often spoke in Indian news TV debates against the workings of the Pakistani government and some practices in Islam. He also used to host a show on Zee News called ‘Fatah’s ka Fatwa’.

READ | Pakistani-Canadian journalist Tarek Fatah passes away at 73 after prolonged illness

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Antilia to Xanadu 2.0: 10 most expensive houses in the world
XXX, Mastram actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sexy reels, check viral videos
Inside photos of Kapil Sharma's luxurious home in Mumbai and Punjab: Swimming pool, garden balcony, gazebo
From Shivam Mavi to Umran Malik: 10 fast bowlers who are in contention for India's ODI World Cup squad
Photos of Nysa Devgan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Sara Ali Khan partying with Orry go viral
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTPC Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for 152 posts at careers.ntpc.co.in, check application process here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.