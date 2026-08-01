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Who was Nirmal Purja? From Gurkha soldier to one of history's greatest mountaineers

Know everything about the legendary Nepal-born mountaineer, his record-breaking '14 Peaks' achievement, military career, and the recent avalanche that claimed his life.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 01, 2026, 07:33 PM IST

Who was Nirmal Purja? From Gurkha soldier to one of history's greatest mountaineers
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The news of Nirmal Purja's death has sent shockwaves across the global mountaineering community. The Nepal-born climber was popularly known as Nimsdai, as he lost his life following an avalanche on Broad Peak while expediting in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Nimsdai Foundation shared the news on its official Facebook page and said that it received confirmation of other members who also perished during the avalanche.

 

''Today, it is with profound sadness and immense heartbreak that we confirm that Nirmal 'Nimsdai' Purja tragically lost his life following the avalanche on Broad Peak. We have also received confirmation that other members of the expedition sadly did not survive,'' the Nimsdai Foundation said.

 

''Today, we mourn not only Nims, but every life lost in this tragedy, including his trusted climbing partners and guides, Pur Bahadur Gurung (Yukta) and Nima Sherpa. Our deepest thoughts, prayers, and heartfelt condolences are with their families, friends, and loved ones. No words can ease the pain of this unimaginable loss, and we ask that everyone respects their privacy as they grieve,'' the statement added.

 

The statement by the Foundation also underlined how Purja's achievements inspired millions and added, ''More than his extraordinary achievements, he wanted to show the world what was possible when you dared to dream bigger, believed in yourself and refused to accept limitations. Through his actions, he inspired millions of people to believe that they, too, could achieve more than they ever thought possible.''

 

Who was Nirmal Purja?

 

The Nepal-born climber began his career in the British Army's Gurkha regiment before joining the elite UK Special Boat Service (SBS). After serving in the military, Purja dedicated himself to mountaineering and emerged as one of the biggest names in the field.

 

 

He first rose to fame in 2019 when he completed Project Possible, climbing all 14 mountains above 8,000 meters (8 kms) in just six months and six days. A documentary on him was also released on Netflix titled 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible.

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