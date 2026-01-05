Who was Nikitha Godishala? 27-year-old Indian found dead at ex-boyfriend's US apartment

Nikitha Rao Godishala, a 27-year-old Indian data analyst in Maryland, was found dead with stab wounds in her ex-boyfriend’s home. Arjun Sharma, who fled to India after filing a missing person report, has been charged with first- and second-degree murder; authorities are searching for him.

A 27-year-old Indian woman, Nikitha Rao Godishala, was found dead inside a residence in Maryland, prompting US authorities to charge her former boyfriend with murder. Police have identified the suspect as 26-year-old Arjun Sharma, who is now the subject of an international manhunt.

According to investigators, Sharma reported Godishala missing on January 2, claiming he last saw her on New Year’s Eve at his apartment in Maryland City. Shortly after complaining, Sharma allegedly left the United States for India. The following day, on January 3, detectives searching discovered Godishala’s body inside the same home.

Timeline of the Investigation

Law enforcement officials believe the killing occurred on the evening of December 31, shortly after 7 pm. Following the discovery, police filed charges of first- and second-degree murder against Sharma. Authorities say efforts are underway to locate and apprehend him, including coordination with international agencies.

Investigators have not released further details about the circumstances surrounding the crime, citing the ongoing nature of the case.

Professional Life and Career in the US

Godishala was working as a Data and Strategy Analyst at Vheda Health in Columbia, Maryland. She joined the company in February 2025 and, within a year, earned recognition for her work, receiving the firm’s 'All-In Award.'

In a LinkedIn post celebrating the honour, she spoke about carrying forward her sense of purpose and contributing with creativity and commitment as she looked ahead to the coming year.

Before Vheda Health, Godishala worked with Management Sciences for Health as a Data Analysis and Visualisation Specialist. She had also been associated with the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, during an earlier phase of her career in the United States.

Educational Background and Work in India

Originally from India, Godishala began her professional journey at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospitals. She spent over a year as a Clinical Pharmacist intern before moving into a Clinical Data Specialist role, where she worked for nearly two years.

She completed her pharmacy studies at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University between 2015 and 2021. Seeking to expand her expertise, she later moved to the US to pursue a master’s degree in Health Information Technology at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

Remembered for Passion and Skill

Godishala was fluent in English, Hindi, and Telugu, and described herself as deeply committed to using data-driven insights to strengthen healthcare systems and improve patient outcomes. Friends and colleagues have remembered her as driven, accomplished, and full of promise, as investigations into her death continue.