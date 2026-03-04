Who was Ndiaga Diagne? 53‑year‑old suspect in Texas mass shooting seen wearing Iranian flag and ‘Property of Allah’ shirt

Austins’ Sixth Street bar shooting left three dead, including 21-year-old Indian-American student Savitha Shan. The suspect, 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne, was fatally shot by police

A deadly shooting at a popular Austin, Texas bar on Sunday left three people dead, including 21-year-old Indian-American student Savitha Shan. The incident occurred at Sixth Street, a well-known nightlife area near the University of Texas campus. The suspect, identified as 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne, was fatally shot by responding police officers.

Who was Savitha Shan

Savitha Shan, a management information systems and economics major at the University of Texas, was among the victims. She was described by her professor at the McCombs School of Business as a “superstar student” and an active participant in student organisations. Shan was expected to graduate in May. The other victims were 19-year-old Ryder Harrington and 30-year-old Jorge Pederson. Students and patrons at the bar fled for safety as gunfire erupted, highlighting the sudden chaos in the bustling area.

Who was Ndiaga Diagne

Authorities have identified the shooter as Ndiaga Diagne, a Senegalese national who arrived in the United States in 2000 on a B-2 tourist visa and later became a lawful permanent resident. At the time of the attack, Diagne reportedly wore clothing featuring the Iranian flag and the phrase “Property of Allah,” prompting speculation about potential links to Iran. However, both the Austin Police Department and the FBI have said it is too early to determine his motive.

Diagne used a pistol and a rifle in the attack, both legally purchased in San Antonio several years ago, according to University of Texas President Jim Davis. Police officials have emphasised that investigations are ongoing to understand what led to the shooting and whether any wider connections exist.

Community Response and Condolences

The incident has sent shockwaves through the University of Texas community and the wider Austin area. Friends and professors of Savitha Shan have expressed grief and paid tribute to her contributions both academically and socially. Russ Finney, Assistant Professor at McCombs School of Business, described Shan as “a light in the classroom” and expressed the deep sense of loss felt by faculty and students.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including Diagne’s background, his motive, and any potential affiliations. Law enforcement has urged the public to remain vigilant and to report any information that could aid the ongoing investigation.

The tragic event has reignited discussions on public safety in crowded nightlife districts and the importance of monitoring legally obtained firearms, even as the motive behind the shooting remains unclear. With the investigation underway, the focus remains on supporting the victims’ families and understanding the reasons behind the attack.