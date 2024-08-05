Who was Mujibur Rahman, Sheikh Hasina's father and founder of Bangladesh?

Following the capitulation of the Pakistani forces on December 16, Mujib was freed in London, took a plane to India, and then flew back to Bangladesh. He led the government for three years following the nation's independence.

Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister amid unrest in Bangladesh and fled to India. She lived in exile for a while after her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and her mother, three brothers, and other family members were assassinated on August 15, 1975, which was nearly 48 years ago.



Rahman, known as "Bangabandhu," was assassinated by a group of Bangladesh Army soldiers who broke into his Dhanmondi 32 home as part of a coup. Rahman was the first president of an independent Bangladesh.



Following his murder, which signalled the commencement of the country's first overt military involvement in civilian politics in Bangladesh, Khondaker Mostaq Ahmad, the minister of commerce, took over and proclaimed himself the leader of the provisional administration, a post he held until November 6, 1975.



From April 1971 until his murder, Mujib held the positions of prime minister and president of Bangladesh during his political career.



Sheikh Mujib's Awami League party won almost all of the seats in what was then East Pakistan in the general election of 1970 when Pakistan was still divided. East Pakistan later became Bangladesh.

Mujib successfully led East Pakistan despite the Pakistani military's intransigence in transferring authority. He was taken into custody by Pakistani soldiers on March 25, 1971, the day after Bangladesh declared its independence, marking the beginning of the country's liberation struggle.



There are rumours that Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani, the nephew of Mujib, was given important posts in the administration the former set up. Haque carried out these operations with Mujib's consent despite a prohibition on private trade with India that was put in place to control inflation. This has been seen as Mujib's attempt to create a political dynasty.

Numerous media reports also claim that Sheikh Nazir, Mujib's brother, was allegedly involved in smuggling in the Southeast, that Sheikh Kamal, his son, was connected to criminal activity, that Sheikh Moni, his nephew, was quickly becoming powerful and wealthy, and that Mujib's wife benefited from World Bank contracts.



In the early 1970s, Sheikh Mujib was a well-liked and captivating figurehead. In prison for more than 12 years, he was subject to British and Pakistani laws. He was able to foster cordial ties and steer clear of hostility while fostering positive relationships with numerous nations.



Four military units that were unhappy with Mujib's government reportedly entered Dhaka, according to media reports. After attacking Sheikh Mujib's home and killing him after a struggle, the first group killed every member of the family and staff that was there, including a pregnant daughter-in-law.

Hasina was out of the country when the attack occurred and lived in exile for the next six years. During her absence, she was chosen to head her father's political party, the Awami League, which had grown to be Bangladesh's biggest political organisation.