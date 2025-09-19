Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Nepal's ousted PM KP Sharma Oli makes first appearance since resigning after GenZ protest, now lives in rented house in...

Nepal's ousted PM KP Sharma Oli makes first appearance, now lives in rented...

BIG trouble for Pakistan: ICC takes strong action against PCB for multiple violations, misconduct over Andy Pycroft meeting video

BIG trouble for Pakistan: ICC takes strong action against PCB for multiple viola

Anurag Kashyap makes SHOCKING comment on Bollywood, says it 'will never be united': 'Who stands for you?'

Anurag Kashyap makes SHOCKING comment on Bollywood, says it 'will never be unite

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeWorld

WORLD

Who was Mohammed Nizamuddin? Telangana techie who was shot dead in US by…

Telangana techie Mohammed Nizamuddin was shot dead by US police after allegedly stabbing his roommate. Read here to know details.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 19, 2025, 10:33 AM IST

Who was Mohammed Nizamuddin? Telangana techie who was shot dead in US by…
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A 30-year-old Indian-origin man from Telangana, Mohammed Nizamuddin, was shot dead by police in Santa Clara, California. His family was informed of the incident. Initial reports indicate the shooting occurred on September 3 after Nizamuddin reportedly fought with his roommate. Police opened fire during the incident, although the exact circumstances leading to the shooting remain unclear.

Who was Mohammed Nizamuddin?

As per Mohammed Nizamuddin's LinkedIn profile, he was working for Google via the IT consulting firm EPAM Systems. However, he was terminated from his job, per his own admission.

According to his family, Nizamuddin moved to the US in 2016 to pursue a Master's degree in Computer Science at a Florida college. After completing his MS, he joined a software company. He relocated to Santa Clara, California, following a promotion at the tech firm where he worked.

Nizamuddin's family also described him as a quiet and religious person, who even publicly raised complaints of racial harassment, wage fraud and wrongful termination from the job.

Nizamuddin's last LinkedIn post

Before the fatal shooting, Mohammed Nizamuddin posted on LinkedIn, stating he was a victim of "racial hatred, racial discrimination, racial harassment, torture, wage-fraud, wrongful termination and obstruction of Justice."

"Today I decided to raise my voice against all odds. Enough is enough, white supremacy / racist white American mentality has to end. Oppression of corporate tyrants must end and everyone involved in it must be punished severely," he said.

In his post, Nizamuddin detailed facing considerable hostility, racial discrimination, and harassment at his job. He also accused his employer of wage fraud, claiming he was underpaid and not compensated in accordance with Department of Labor (DOL) standards.

"They altogether wrongfully terminated my employment. It did not end there. They continued their harassment, discrimination and intimidating behavior by the help of a racist detective and team," he said.

What the US Police said?

The Santa Clara Police Department (SCPD) reported that they responded to a 911 call at approximately 6:08 AM local time on September 3rd, concerning a stabbing incident at a residence.

 

"The caller stated the suspect had stabbed one victim in the residence. SCPD officers arrived, encountered the suspect, and were involved in an officer-involved shooting. The suspect was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for injuries. The officer was not injured," the statement posted on the police department's website read.

According to Police Chief Cory Morgan, the situation had escalated into a violent altercation between the two roommates before officers arrived. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, reportedly Nizamuddin, physically restraining his roommate, who had sustained multiple injuries.

"SCPD officers arrived, encountered the suspect, and were involved in an Officer-Involved Shooting. The suspect was transported to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for their injuries," Morgan stated.

He said from the initial investigation, it appeared the "officer's action stopped further harm and likely saved at least one life". Officers later recovered two knives from the scene.

However, Nizamuddin’s family has given a very different account of what happened. They claimed that it was he himself who had called the police for help, but ended up being shot by the officers.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Want to build strength? Vinod Channa, trainer of celebrities, shares simple body-strength hacks
Want to build strength? Vinod Channa, trainer of celebrities, shares simple body
AAP's sharp dig at Suryakumar Yadav after match win: 'Agar tumhari aukaat hai...'
AAP's sharp dig at Suryakumar Yadav after match win: 'Agar tumhari aukaat hai..
Tragedy averted! Donald Trump's Air Force One had close encounter with another plane, here's what happened
Donald Trump's Air Force One has close encounter with another plane
World Athletics Championships Final: Heartbreak for India as Neeraj Chopra fails to defend title, Arshad Nadeem out early
World Athletics Championships Final: Heartbreak for India as Neeraj Chopra fails
Maharashtra strike: Medical services across state to be affected on THIS date, check details
Maharashtra strike: Medical services across state to be hit on THIS date
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE