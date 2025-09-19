Who was Mohammed Nizamuddin? Telangana techie who was shot dead in US by…

Telangana techie Mohammed Nizamuddin was shot dead by US police after allegedly stabbing his roommate. Read here to know details.

A 30-year-old Indian-origin man from Telangana, Mohammed Nizamuddin, was shot dead by police in Santa Clara, California. His family was informed of the incident. Initial reports indicate the shooting occurred on September 3 after Nizamuddin reportedly fought with his roommate. Police opened fire during the incident, although the exact circumstances leading to the shooting remain unclear.

Who was Mohammed Nizamuddin?

As per Mohammed Nizamuddin's LinkedIn profile, he was working for Google via the IT consulting firm EPAM Systems. However, he was terminated from his job, per his own admission.

According to his family, Nizamuddin moved to the US in 2016 to pursue a Master's degree in Computer Science at a Florida college. After completing his MS, he joined a software company. He relocated to Santa Clara, California, following a promotion at the tech firm where he worked.

Nizamuddin's family also described him as a quiet and religious person, who even publicly raised complaints of racial harassment, wage fraud and wrongful termination from the job.

Nizamuddin's last LinkedIn post

Before the fatal shooting, Mohammed Nizamuddin posted on LinkedIn, stating he was a victim of "racial hatred, racial discrimination, racial harassment, torture, wage-fraud, wrongful termination and obstruction of Justice."

"Today I decided to raise my voice against all odds. Enough is enough, white supremacy / racist white American mentality has to end. Oppression of corporate tyrants must end and everyone involved in it must be punished severely," he said.

In his post, Nizamuddin detailed facing considerable hostility, racial discrimination, and harassment at his job. He also accused his employer of wage fraud, claiming he was underpaid and not compensated in accordance with Department of Labor (DOL) standards.

"They altogether wrongfully terminated my employment. It did not end there. They continued their harassment, discrimination and intimidating behavior by the help of a racist detective and team," he said.

What the US Police said?

The Santa Clara Police Department (SCPD) reported that they responded to a 911 call at approximately 6:08 AM local time on September 3rd, concerning a stabbing incident at a residence.

"The caller stated the suspect had stabbed one victim in the residence. SCPD officers arrived, encountered the suspect, and were involved in an officer-involved shooting. The suspect was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for injuries. The officer was not injured," the statement posted on the police department's website read.

According to Police Chief Cory Morgan, the situation had escalated into a violent altercation between the two roommates before officers arrived. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, reportedly Nizamuddin, physically restraining his roommate, who had sustained multiple injuries.

"SCPD officers arrived, encountered the suspect, and were involved in an Officer-Involved Shooting. The suspect was transported to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for their injuries," Morgan stated.

He said from the initial investigation, it appeared the "officer's action stopped further harm and likely saved at least one life". Officers later recovered two knives from the scene.

However, Nizamuddin’s family has given a very different account of what happened. They claimed that it was he himself who had called the police for help, but ended up being shot by the officers.