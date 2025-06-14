Melissa Hortman, an American politician and longtime member of the Minnesota House of Representatives, was shot dead on Saturday inside her home in Brooklyn Park city. Her husband, Mark Hortman, was also killed in the attack. Read on to know more about her.

Melissa Hortman, an American politician and longtime member of the Minnesota House of Representatives, was shot dead on Saturday (June 14; as per US time) inside her home in Brooklyn Park city. Her husband, Mark Hortman, was also killed in the attack. The shooter impersonated a police officer to carry out the killings, and a manhunt was underway to nab him, police said. Here's all you need to know about Melissa and her spouse.

Key Democratic leader

Melissa, born in 1970 in Fridley city of Minnesota, was a prominent Democratic leader, representing District 34B in the Twin Cities metro area. A member of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, she served as Speaker of the Minnesota House from 2019 to 2025. Melissa held a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Philosophy from the Boston University. She completed her Juris Doctor at the University of Minnesota Law School in 1995. In 2018, she earned a Master’s degree from the Harvard University’s John F Kennedy School of Government.

Melissa was a strong advocate for several key causes, including environmental protection, transportation infrastructure, education, and clean energy. Besides her legislative career, she also practised law and had been part of a number of commissions and committees.

Melissa had two children with her husband, Mark -- Colin and Sophie.

'Politically motivated'

On the same day, Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman and his wife were also attacked by the same assailant, with each shot multiple times, the state's governor Tim Walz said in a statement. The Hoffmans survived the attack and underwent surgery. The shootings on Saturday have been described as "politically motivated."

US President Donald Trump has also condemned the "terrible" attack.