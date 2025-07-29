Twitter
WORLD

Who was Meghnad Desai? Eminent Indian-origin economist dies at 85, played key role in...

Lord Meghnad Desai, renowned British Indian economist and House of Lords peer, died on Tuesday at the age of 85. He is believed to have passed away in a hospital in Gurugram following a health issue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the genius who played key role in India-UK relations.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 29, 2025, 11:32 PM IST

Who was Meghnad Desai? Eminent Indian-origin economist dies at 85, played key role in...
Lord Meghnad Desai, renowned British Indian economist and House of Lords peer, died at the age of 85

Lord Meghnad Desai, renowned British Indian economist and House of Lords peer, died on Tuesday at the age of 85. He is believed to have passed away in a hospital in Gurugram following a health issue, sources close to the family in London indicated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led tributes to the Gujarat-born parliamentarian and thinker, who played a prominent role in deepening India-UK relations.

In a post on X, Modi said, “Anguished by the passing away of Shri Meghnad Desai Ji, a distinguished thinker, writer and economist. He always remained connected to India and Indian culture.” “He also played a role in deepening India-UK ties. Will fondly recall our discussions, where he shared his valuable insights. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti,” the prime minister said. In 2020, Desai had resigned as a member of the UK’s Labour Party over its failure to effectively tackle antisemitic racism within its ranks.

Who was Meghnad Desai?

Meghnad Jagdishchandra Desai was born in 1940 in Vadodara to middle-class parents. He is said to have passed class 10 at 14. He pursued a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Ramnarain Ruia College, affiliated to the University of Mumbai. He also earned a master’s degree in the same discipline from the University of Mumbai’s Department of Economics. He studied at the University of Pennsylvania in 1960 through a scholarship, he completed his PhD in Economics three years later there. He then moved to the UK.

Desai was a student of Marxian economics, political economy, monetary policy, and economic history. He continued research for 50 years in a variety of topics, including the impact of the private sector and the state on development and Marxian economics.

On Kashmir issue

In April this year, soon after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Desai called for India to take over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to resolve the longstanding Kashmir issue. “I think the only way to solve the Kashmir problem now is for India to go and take it [Pakistan-occupied Kashmir] over. We have the accession letter of the king. So it belongs to us,” he said. 

