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Who was Meghnaben Patel? Gujarat woman shot dead in US supermarket; Chilling CCTV footage shows shooter firing multiple shots, later fleeing

In a shocking incident, a 45-year-old Indian woman from Gujarat was shot dead by a masked man during a brief exchange at the supermarket in US.  The incident was caught on a CCTV footage where a masked man, wearing animal print tracks and a grey jacket walk into a near-empty store, and approach the counter.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 27, 2026, 08:15 AM IST

Who was Meghnaben Patel? Gujarat woman shot dead in US supermarket; Chilling CCTV footage shows shooter firing multiple shots, later fleeing
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In a shocking incident, a 45-year-old Indian woman from Gujarat was shot dead by a masked man during a brief exchange at the supermarket in US.  The incident was caught on a CCTV footage where a masked man, wearing animal print tracks and a grey jacket walk into a near-empty store, and approach the counter.

The shooter fired multiple shots at the woman and she was seen fatally collapsing. He later throws items of the store and flees away. The police rushed to the scene and now investigation is ongoing.

Who was Meghnaben Patel? 

 

Meghnaben Patel worked a decade at Fat Philly's in Norfolk, Virginia. She is now survived by her husband Upendrabhai, daughter Nakshiben, and son Smith. Meghnaben Patel comes from Jantral village in Visapur district in Mehsana. The victim's father, Karsanbhai Patel, and mother, Kapilaben, live in Jantral.

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