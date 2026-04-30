Who was Maulana Salman Azhar? Pakistan backed Jaish-e-Mohammad commander dies 'mysteriously' in Bahawalpur

Pakistan-backed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad's senior commander Maulana Salman Azhar dies 'mysteriously' in hit-and-run by an unknown vehicle.

Pakistan-backed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad's senior commander Maulana Salman Azhar dies 'mysteriously' in hit-and-run. The incident is said to have taken place in Bahawalpur, an area long associated with the outfit’s presence and operations. The exact cause of death remains unclear, as he was hit by an 'unknown' vehicle and appear to be a road accident. He alleged that he was struck by an unidentified vehicle, an incident that resulted in his death.

Who was Maulana Salman Azhar?

Maulana Salman Azhar was a terrorist, who was behind planning of several attacks in Indian borders. He is a mastermind behind venomous speeches against India in Pakistan's Punjab province.

He was associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed, terror outfit founded by Masood Azhar. Jaish operates in Pakistan and has been linked to several major terror attacks in India, including the 2001 Parliament attack and the 2019 Pulwama suicide bombing.

Salman Azhar's funeral was held on April 29 at 4 pm at Markaz Subhanallah in Bahawalpur, Pakistan.As per reports, hundreds of Jaish sympathizers attended the event.

Similar cases in the past

Salman Azhar's death comes just two days after Sheikh Yusuf Afridi, a top commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba, was assassinated by unidentified assailants on April 27. Sheikh Yusuf Afridi served as Lashkar's branch head in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where he was shot dead. Sheikh Yusuf Afridi's assassination was carried out in a ruthless, professional manner; he sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died on the spot.

Last year, another key strategist of Jaish-e-Mohammed, Maulana Abdul Aziz Azar (Azar), also died under similar suspicious circumstances. Aziz Azar died on June 2, 2025. Although it is officially said that he suffered a heart attack, the mystery behind his death still continues.