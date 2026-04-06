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Who was Majid Khademi? How was intel chief of IRGC killed in US-Israel strike? Know about Ali Khamenei's close confidante

The reported killing comes as multiple airstrikes hit areas around Tehran, including residential zones, amid a sharp escalation in the ongoing conflict.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Apr 06, 2026, 02:22 PM IST

Who was Majid Khademi? How was intel chief of IRGC killed in US-Israel strike? Know about Ali Khamenei's close confidante
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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has said that its intelligence chief, Majid Khademi, has been killed in US-Israeli strikes. The announcement was made on Monday, though officials did not provide details on the exact location of his death.

The reported killing comes as multiple airstrikes hit areas around Tehran, including residential zones, amid a sharp escalation in the ongoing conflict.

“Major General Majid Khademi, the powerful and educated head of the Intelligence Organisation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was martyred in the criminal terrorist attack by the American-Zionist enemy… at dawn today," said IRGC in a post on their Telegram channel.

According to Iranian state-linked reports, Khademi was killed in what the IRGC described as a strike by the “American-Zionist enemy".

(This is a developing story)

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