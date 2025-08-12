Twitter
Who was Luigi Di Sarno? Italian man who died by eating broccoli sandwich due to Botulism outbreak, here are symptoms of this rare disease

A musician died after eating a broccoli sandwich, contaminated with deadly toxin, from a street vendor in the Italian town of Diamante. Who was Luigi Di Sarno and what is Botulism, let's know about it in detail.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 12, 2025, 02:40 PM IST

Who was Luigi Di Sarno? Italian man who died by eating broccoli sandwich due to Botulism outbreak, here are symptoms of this rare disease

    A musician died after eating a broccoli sandwich, contaminated with deadly toxin, from a street vendor in the Italian town of Diamante. Nine other people, who have said to be eaten sandwich from the same place, were hospitalized and two are in serious condition. This comes amid the botulism outbreak in Italy. Who was Luigi Di Sarno and what is Botulism, let's know about it in detail. 

    Who is Luigi Di Sarno?

    Luigi Di Sarno, 52, was an Italian musician. He was from Cercola in the province of Naples. As per reports, he was returning from a family holiday in Calabria, Italy. He and his family members allegedly stopped and ordered the broccoli and sausage sandwich from a foodtruck. They resumed their journey and driving on the highway near Lagonegro in Potenza,  but Luigi Di Sarno started to fall ill and collapsed, and was rushed to hospital in emergency, but he died before reaching nearby Annunziata Hospital. Along with him, nine other people, including members of Di Sarno’s family, two teenagers and two women in their 40s, were hospitalized.

    What is Botulism?

    Botulism is a rare disease which is caused by bacterium Clostridium botulinum, as per The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It is extremely severe, with symptoms like breathing difficulties, muscle paralysis, blurred vision, Drooping eyelids and even death in rare cases. It is usually spread through foodborne botulism, caused by consuming food containing pre-formed toxin. 

    Days before this reported death, a 38-year-old woman died after eating a taco with guacamole at a festival in Cagliari, located on the Italian island of Sardinia. Also, an 11-year-old boy, who also ate the guacamole, was flown to Rome from Sardinia and hospitalized, as per reports. 

    The CDC states that 'Foodborne botulism can happen by eating foods that have been contaminated with botulinum toxin. Common sources of foodborne botulism are homemade foods that have been improperly canned, preserved or fermented. Though uncommon, store-bought foods also can be contaminated with botulinum toxin.'

