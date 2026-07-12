Who was Lindsey Graham? Donald Trump's close aid dies at 71

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, a close aide of US President Donald Trump, has died. He was 71 years old.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, a close aide of US President Donald Trump, has died. He was 71 years old. “On the evening of Saturday, July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness. Senator Graham's family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period,” said a statement released from the office of the Republican senator.