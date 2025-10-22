Who was Lasantha Wickramasekara? Sri Lankan opposition politician assassinated in office

Lasantha Wickramasekara, the 38-year-old council chairman of the coastal city of Weligama, was holding a meeting with constituents when a gunman barged in and fired multiple shots from a revolver. No one else was injured during the incident, reports said. Read on for more on this.

An opposition political leader in Sri Lanka was shot dead inside his office on Wednesday, area police said. Lasantha Wickramasekara, the 38-year-old council chairman of the coastal city of Weligama, was holding a meeting with constituents when a gunman barged in and fired multiple shots from a revolver. No one else was injured, and the assassin fled the scene. Police said they have launched an investigation to apprehend the killer and that the motive of the attack remained unclear.

Wickramasekara was a member of the main opposition coalition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), which has been engaged in a bitter power struggle with the ruling party over control of the Weligama council. His death has sent shockwaves through political circles and the general public, heightening concerns over such crimes. "An investigation is underway to track down the killer," police said in a statement, adding that several teams have been assigned to probe the murder.

Sri Lanka sees rise in violent crime

Sri Lanka, an island country half the size of Tamil Nadu, has seen a jump in violent crime this year, news agency AFP reported, with much of the surge linked to drug gangs and organised criminal groups. At least 50 people have been killed in more than 100 shooting incidents, according to official figures. One of the most brazen attacks took place in February when a gunman dressed as a lawyer shot dead a suspect inside a courthouse in capital Colombo. Wickramasekara's killing is reportedly the first political assassination since President Anura Kumara Dissanayake came to power last year, promising to restore law and order.