Who was Khokon Chandra Das? Another Hindu man dies after being attacked, set on fire in Bangladesh

Das is the latest victim of increasing violence against minorities in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, which has witnessed massive unrest in recent weeks. Earlier, a Hindu factory worker was lynched by a mob and set on fire on allegations of insulting Islam.

Khokon Chandra Das, a Hindu man who was beaten and set on fire in Bangladesh, died on Saturday after battling for his life at a hospital in capital Dhaka, his family said. The attack occurred when Das was on his way home after closing his shop on Wednesday (December 31, 2025). He had managed to jump into a pond, which helped douse the flames that had nearly engulfed his head and face. The attackers had fled the scene after that.

After the brutal attack, locals took Das to a nearby hospital, where doctors decided to send him to a larger hospital in Dhaka. Khokon Das, aged 50, ran a medicine and mobile banking shop in his village, roughly 100 kilometers from Dhaka. He was beaten and attacked with sharp objects near Keurbhanga Bazar in Damudya area of Shariatpur district. Das' wife Seema Das had earlier told NDTV she could not understand the motive for the attack as her family had no enemies in the area. "We have no dispute with anyone on any issue. We don't understand why my husband was suddenly targeted," Seema Das had said in Bangla outside the hospital where his husband was undergoing treatment.

Das is the latest victim of increasing violence against minorities in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, which has witnessed massive unrest in recent weeks. Earlier, a Hindu factory worker was lynched by a mob and set on fire on allegations of insulting Islam. India has time and again raised concern over hostilities against Hindus and other minorities in the neighbouring country. However, the Bangladesh interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, has downplayed the violence and said that it is working to protect minorities.