Who was Khaleda Zia? Bangladesh's first female prime minister dies at 80 after prolonged illness, she was wife of…

Bangladesh's first female prime minister, Khaleda Zia dies at 80, after a prolonged illness, as per reports. Khaleda Zia had advanced cirrhosis of the liver, arthritis, diabetes, chest and heart problems, her doctors said. His son Tarique Rahman arrived in Bangladesh after ending 17 years of self-imposed exile to meet his ailing mother.

"Khaleda Zia passed away at around 6:00am, just after Fajr prayer," a post on the Banglesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Facebook page said.

Who was Khaleda Zia?

Khaleda Zia was born August 15, 1945, in Dinajpur in East Bengal India [now in Bangladesh]. She was Bangladesh’s first female PM, serving terms in 1991–96 and 2001 to 2006. She was married to Zia ur-Rahman, and had two sons Tarique Rahman and Arafat Rahman. Zia ur Rahman was a leader in the fight for the independence of Bangladesh, then part of Pakistan, who has also served as the President in 1977. However, Zia ur-Rahman was assassinated in 1981.