Former Uruguayan President Jose Mujica, known as the "world's poorest president" died at the age of 89 after a long battle with cancer. Known for his humility and progressive politics, Mujica was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer, which later spread to his liver.

Uruguay's current President Yamandu Orsi confirmed Mujica's death on X. In a tribute message for Mujica, he wrote, "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of our comrade Pepe Mujica. President, activist, leader and guide. We will miss you very much, dear old man. Thank you for everything you gave us and for your profound love for your people."

As per a report by NDTV, Jose Mujica had stopped cancer treatment earlier this year and decided to spend his last days on his farm - where he lived throughout his regime as the President.

A legacy of revolutionary reforms

During his term as the president between 2010 and 2015, Jose Mujica played a pivotal role in bolstering Uruguay's economic growth. He introduced some of Latin America's most progressive reforms including - legalising abortion, same-sex marriage. Interestingly, Uruguay became the first country in the world to legalise recreational cannabis.

However, Mujica's popularity went far beyond politics. He simply refused to live in the presidential palace, earning reputation as the "world's poorest president". He chose to live at his farm house with his wife, growing vegetables and doing charity work.