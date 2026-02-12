Who was Jesse Van Rootselaar? 18-year-old trans woman identified as suspect in Canadian school attack
Bharat Bandh Today: Banks, schools, shops affected, what's open, what's closed; why nationwide strike?
Valentine’s Week: Happy Hug Day 2026: Cuddle cultures across the world and concept of love in different countries
Ballots, boycotts and burden of legitimacy in Bangladesh’s defining election
Naravane memoir leak: Delhi police probes 'planned operation' to bypass defence clearance
Russia slams US over claims India will stop buying Russian oil, says ‘Only Donald Trump said it’
President Donald Trump says US to increase coal exports to Japan, Korea, and India under 'historic' trade deals
Bangladesh Election 2026: First post-Hasina polls amid protests and violence; main players, timings, why it matters
Gold, silver prices today, February 12, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Epstein files: How has the Indian government responded to allegations linked to the documents
WORLD
An 18-year-old trans woman, Jesse Van Rootselaar, was named as the shooter in the Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia attack. She killed her mother and stepbrother, then opened fire at her former high school, leaving nine dead and 24 injured before taking her own life.
An 18-year-old transgender woman has been identified as the shooter responsible for the mass killing in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, which left nine people dead. Police confirmed that Jesse Van Rootselaar first killed her mother and stepbrother before attacking the high school she once attended. The suspect later died by suicide at the scene.
The remote town, home to about 2,400 residents, has been left devastated by the violence. Officials described the attack as one of the worst mass slaughters in Canada’s history.
Authorities said Rootselaar was born biologically male and had previously attended the school but dropped out four years ago. Police Commander Dwayne McDonald revealed that she had a documented history of mental health issues, prompting several welfare checks over the years. On multiple occasions, she was taken for assessment under British Columbia’s Mental Health Act.
McDonald also said Rootselaar had once held a firearms licence, which had since expired. Weapons previously confiscated from her home were returned before the attack. Despite the history of concern, police did not provide any clear motive for the shooting.
'Police had attended the family home on multiple occasions over the past several years, dealing with concerns of mental health,' McDonald said.
The tragedy began at the family residence, where Rootselaar shot her 39-year-old mother and her 11-year-old stepbrother. The killings were discovered after a relative alerted neighbours, according to police.
Shortly after, the shooter went to the nearby high school. Officers arrived at the scene just two minutes after the first emergency call, but were met with gunfire as they approached the building. Inside, they found six victims: a teacher and five students, including three 12-year-old girls and two boys aged 12 and 13. Some victims were found in a library area and one in a stairwell.
Authorities said the shooter did not know the victims and there is no evidence anyone was specifically targeted.
The massacre is Canada’s deadliest since the 2020 Nova Scotia attack. Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed deep sorrow, announcing that flags would fly at half-mast for seven days. He also cancelled planned travel to remain with the nation.
British Columbia Premier David Eby urged residents to support the community, saying the tragedy has left many 'hugging their kids a little bit tighter.' Local schools will remain closed for the rest of the week.