Who was Jesse Van Rootselaar? 18-year-old trans woman identified as suspect in Canadian school attack

An 18-year-old trans woman, Jesse Van Rootselaar, was named as the shooter in the Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia attack. She killed her mother and stepbrother, then opened fire at her former high school, leaving nine dead and 24 injured before taking her own life.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 12, 2026, 08:43 AM IST

Who was Jesse Van Rootselaar? 18-year-old trans woman identified as suspect in Canadian school attack
TRENDING NOW

An 18-year-old transgender woman has been identified as the shooter responsible for the mass killing in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, which left nine people dead. Police confirmed that Jesse Van Rootselaar first killed her mother and stepbrother before attacking the high school she once attended. The suspect later died by suicide at the scene.

The remote town, home to about 2,400 residents, has been left devastated by the violence. Officials described the attack as one of the worst mass slaughters in Canada’s history.

Shooter’s Background and Mental Health Concerns

Authorities said Rootselaar was born biologically male and had previously attended the school but dropped out four years ago. Police Commander Dwayne McDonald revealed that she had a documented history of mental health issues, prompting several welfare checks over the years. On multiple occasions, she was taken for assessment under British Columbia’s Mental Health Act.

McDonald also said Rootselaar had once held a firearms licence, which had since expired. Weapons previously confiscated from her home were returned before the attack. Despite the history of concern, police did not provide any clear motive for the shooting.

'Police had attended the family home on multiple occasions over the past several years, dealing with concerns of mental health,' McDonald said.

Attack Unfolded in Two Locations

The tragedy began at the family residence, where Rootselaar shot her 39-year-old mother and her 11-year-old stepbrother. The killings were discovered after a relative alerted neighbours, according to police.

Shortly after, the shooter went to the nearby high school. Officers arrived at the scene just two minutes after the first emergency call, but were met with gunfire as they approached the building. Inside, they found six victims: a teacher and five students, including three 12-year-old girls and two boys aged 12 and 13. Some victims were found in a library area and one in a stairwell.

Authorities said the shooter did not know the victims and there is no evidence anyone was specifically targeted.

Nationwide Mourning and Response

The massacre is Canada’s deadliest since the 2020 Nova Scotia attack. Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed deep sorrow, announcing that flags would fly at half-mast for seven days. He also cancelled planned travel to remain with the nation.

British Columbia Premier David Eby urged residents to support the community, saying the tragedy has left many 'hugging their kids a little bit tighter.' Local schools will remain closed for the rest of the week.

