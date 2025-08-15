Who was Jackie Bezos? Jeff Bezos' mother who passed away at 78, first investor in Amazon with USD 250000 investment

Jeff Bezos mother and matriach of the Bezos family, Jacklyn 'Jackie' Gise Bezos passed away at the age of 78. She had been battling Lewy Body Dementia (LBD) since 2020.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' mother, Jackie Bezos, passed away on August 14, 2025, at the age of 78. She has been battling Lewy body dementia since 2020. She breathed her last peacefully in her home in Miami, as confirmed by Jeff Bezos’ emotional Instagram post. She was a philanthropist, educator, and co-founder of the Bezos Family Foundation.

Jackie played a pivotal role in Jeff Bezos' life and career. She became a mother at 17 and worked relentlessly to support her son, eventually investing USD 245,573 in Amazon's early days, which is now valued at an estimated USD 30 billion stake in the company.



Jeff Bezos pays heartfelt tribute to his mother Jackie Bezos



In a heartfelt post, Jeff said, "Her adulthood started a little bit early when she became my mom at the tender age of 17. That couldn’t have been easy, but she made it all work. She pounced on the job of loving me with ferocity, brought my amazing dad onto the team a few years later, and then added my sister and brother to her list of people to love, guard, and nourish. For the rest of her life, that list of people to love never stopped growing. She always gave so much more than she ever asked for."



"After a long fight with Lewy Body Dementia, she passed away today, surrounded by so many of us who loved her — her kids, grandkids, and my dad. I know she felt our love in those final moments. We were all so lucky to be in her life. I hold her safe in my heart forever," he added.



Who was Jackie Bezos?

Jackie was born in New Mexico. She became a teen mother and later married Miguel Bezos in 1968, who became not just her partner but also Jeff’s adoptive dad. She, together with Miguel, built a close-knit family that included Jeff’s siblings, Christina and Mark. She founded the Bezos Family Foundation, which supports education and charitable causes. She made a donation of USD710.5 million to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center. With an estimated net worth of USD 15 billion, she held a crucial role in making Amazon a trillion-dollar company.