Who was Hawa Baloch? Balochistan Liberation Army's woman 'fidayeen' behind Pakistan's attack; video goes viral

A video of Hawa Baloch has gone viral, where she is seen urging Baloch women to join what she referred to as the armed resistance. Watch viral video here:

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Feb 02, 2026, 12:20 PM IST

Who was Hawa Baloch? Balochistan Liberation Army's woman 'fidayeen' behind Pakistan's attack; video goes viral
Operation Herof Phase II, an ongoing offensive by the Baloch rebel group Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), has been underway for more than 40 hours across multiple districts of Balochistan, resulting in heavy casualties among Pakistani security forces. In a series of statements and media releases issued through its official channel, Hakkal, the BLA stated the operation had expanded across a wide geographical stretch of the province. 

The group released a video recorded during clashes in Gwadar, identifying a female 'fidayeen' fighter who it said was killed during attacks against Pakistani forces, according to a report by The Balochistan Post. The group identified the woman as Hawa Baloch, also known by the alias Droshum, and described the footage as her “final message, sent twelve hours before her martyrdom.” 

Who was Hawa Baloch?

As sources quoted by The Balochistan Post said, Hawa Baloch was a writer, and her father had previously been associated with the Baloch armed movement and was killed in fighting several years ago. A video of Hawa Baloch has gone viral, where she is seen urging Baloch women to join what she referred to as the armed resistance. She alleged that the Pakistani state had “oppressed Baloch women as well as men” and argued that women in Baloch society were “neither intellectually nor practically weak.” She said the time had come for women to “rise and seek justice.” 
Watch viral video; 

Baloch attack on Pakistan

According to the BLA’s claims, more than 200 personnel belonging to the Pakistan Army, police and Frontier Corps were killed during the offensive, while at least 17 individuals were captured. The group described these figures as “preliminary and cautious estimates,” adding that it believed the actual losses suffered by security forces were higher. In a separate development linked to the operation, the BLA said it had detained Deputy Commissioner of Noshki, Muhammad Hussain Hazara, and Assistant Commissioner Maria Shamoo, before later releasing them. The group described their release as a “humanitarian gesture,” claiming that it does not view the local civil administration and police as direct adversaries unless they actively resist its fighters. However, it issued a warning that local officials and police personnel who “assist the occupying army” would be treated as hostile targets. The BLA also acknowledged losses within its own ranks, stating that 18 of its fighters were killed during the operation. According to the group, those killed included 11 fidayeen from the Majeed Brigade, four fighters from the Fateh Squad, and three fighters belonging to the STOS unit. --IANS sd/

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
