Who was Hamza Burhan? Pulwama attack mastermind killed by unknown gunmen in POK

Hamza Burhan, a key accused in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

One of the key accused linked to the 2019 Pulwama terror attack has reportedly been killed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) after unidentified gunmen opened fire on him in Muzaffarabad. The incident has once again sparked speculation over targeted attacks on terror operatives hiding across the border.

The slain terrorist, identified as Hamza Burhan, was also known by the alias 'Doctor.' According to reports, he suffered multiple bullet injuries during the attack and later died. No group has claimed responsibility for the shooting so far.

From Pulwama To Pakistan

Burhan hailed from the Kharbatpora area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. In 2017, he crossed over to Pakistan, reportedly under the guise of pursuing higher education. However, intelligence records later revealed that he had joined the banned terror organisation Al-Badr.

Over time, Burhan rose through the ranks and eventually became a commander within the outfit. Indian authorities had accused him of involvement in terror planning and recruitment activities linked to anti-India operations in Kashmir.

In 2022, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs officially designated him as a terrorist under anti-terror laws.

Shadow Of The Pulwama Attack

The development has revived memories of the devastating Pulwama terror strike that shook the country in February 2019. The attack, carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammed, remains one of the deadliest assaults on Indian security forces.

On February 14, 2019, a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a convoy of CRPF personnel at Lethpora in Pulwama district. More than 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel lost their lives in the blast.

The attack triggered widespread outrage across India and sharply escalated tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad.

Balakot Airstrike Changed Regional Tensions

In response to the Pulwama attack, the Indian Air Force launched airstrikes on terror camps in Balakot, Pakistan, days later. The operation marked a significant escalation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours and led to heightened military tensions along the border.

The killing of Burhan now adds to a growing list of terror operatives targeted in Pakistan and POK under mysterious circumstances in recent years. While officials have not commented on the latest shooting, the incident is likely to reignite debate over the security environment for anti-India militant groups operating from across the border.