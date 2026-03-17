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Who was Gurkirat Singh Manocha? Indian student from Ujjain died after brutal assault in Canada; Family alleges Canadian govt demanding $40000 to release body

In a horrifying incident, an Indian student succumbed to injuries in Canada after being allegedly assaulted in the city of Fort ST John in British Columbia. The victim is identified as Gurkirat Singh Manocha.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 17, 2026, 03:26 PM IST

Who was Gurkirat Singh Manocha? Indian student from Ujjain died after brutal assault in Canada; Family alleges Canadian govt demanding $40000 to release body
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In a horrifying incident, an Indian student succumbed to his injuries in Canada after being allegedly assaulted in the city of Fort ST John in British Columbia. The victim is identified as Gurkirat Singh Manocha. As per reports, Gurkirat Singh Manocha was severely injured after an alleged assault after an altercation, which took place near the Charlie Lake boat ramp outside Fort St John late on the night of March 13 at around 11 pm. While the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) reached incident site, Manocha's friend rushed him to the hospital. However, he later died due to injuries. 

Who was Gurkirat Singh Manocha?

Gurkirat Singh Manocha, 23, was from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. He was a student in Canada. He went to Canada 15 months ago.  Gurkirat completed his schooling at Carmel Convent School in Ujjain and later graduated from Vikram University. As per reports, Manocha was enrolled in a Business Management Post-Degree Diploma at Northern Lights College and worked part-time at a local Walmart outlet to support himself.

His father Gurjeet Singh Manocha on the brutal assault told media, "We sent our son to study in Canada and tragically lost his life after a violent attack during a dispute at his college. He was focused on his work, and that’s what we have learned from the information we received..."

Hindi Daily Dainik Bhaskar reported that Manocha's brother  Prabkirat Singh, who lives in Raipur in Chhattisgarh received a late-night call from his friend. His brother alleged that around 10 to 15 youths wee involved in the attack and assaulted Gurkirat while he was returning from his shift at Walmart shortly after an altercation. He also alleged that they ran over him with a car.

Brother also told Dainik Bhaskar that the Canadian government is demanding a deposit of approximately $40,000 (about 3.5 million) to release the body, and that bringing it from Canada to Ujjain will cost an additional 1 million.

 

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