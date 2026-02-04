Who was Gabriela Rico Jiménez? Mexican model who claimed elites 'eat humans', later disappeared; watch

The gruesome documents and photos revealed in the Epstein files has left the entire world in shock, The allegations of sexual assault of minor girls, involvement of big elites and claims of cannibalism has emerged. However, way back in 2009, a Mexican model Gabriela Rico Jiménez disappeared after she made claims that the elites follow cannibalism and eat babies.

The gruesome documents and photos revealed in the Epstein files has left the entire world in shock, The allegations of sexual assault of minor girls, involvement of big elites and claims of cannibalism has emerged. However, way back in 2009, a Mexican model Gabriela Rico Jiménez disappeared after she made claims that the elites follow cannibalism and eat babies.

Who was Gabriela Rico Jiménez?

Gabriela Rico Jiménez, a 21-years-old model from Mexico, reportedly attended a private or “elite” event in Monterrey, Mexico. She was later recorded on camera making disturbing statements, that “they ate human flesh,” and was seen crying and shouting. She was later arrested, and disappeared the day later. The reports stated that she had mental health issues.

Now the newly released documents by the U.S. Department of Justice related to Jeffrey Epstein included an unverified allegation in an FBI FD-302 report, in which a male accuser claimed acts involving cannibalism and the dismemberment of infants.