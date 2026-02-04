Who was Gabriela Rico Jiménez? Mexican model who claimed elites 'eat humans', later disappeared; watch
George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Tom Cruise replace Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Jaya Bachchan in K3G reimagined by AI; Karan Johar reacts
Peddi: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer action drama postponed to April; avoids competition from Dhurandhar 2, Toxic
Wispr Flow vs Willow Voice: A Detailed Comparison of AI voice Dictation Tools
From a Small Village to South Asia's No.1 MMA Fighter: Sonam Zomba in a MuscleBlaze Documentary
Yumnam Khemchand Singh takes oath as Manipur CM after President's rule lifted
What is Anthropic AI? How did it trigger selloff IT stocks, wipe out $300 billion at Wall Street? How did it impact Indian stock market?
Badshah to participate in 2026 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, becomes first Indian rapper at global event
Assi trailer: Malayalam star Kani Kusruti marks Bollywood debut with Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha's 'hard-hitting' courtroom drama, fans react
The 50: Prince Narula, Ridhi Dogra, Karan Patel slam content creators, say 'jabse yeh aaye hain, industry khatam ho gayi hai'
WORLD
The gruesome documents and photos revealed in the Epstein files has left the entire world in shock, The allegations of sexual assault of minor girls, involvement of big elites and claims of cannibalism has emerged. However, way back in 2009, a Mexican model Gabriela Rico Jiménez disappeared after she made claims that the elites follow cannibalism and eat babies.
The gruesome documents and photos revealed in the Epstein files has left the entire world in shock, The allegations of sexual assault of minor girls, involvement of big elites and claims of cannibalism has emerged. However, way back in 2009, a Mexican model Gabriela Rico Jiménez disappeared after she made claims that the elites follow cannibalism and eat babies.
Gabriela Rico Jiménez, a 21-years-old model from Mexico, reportedly attended a private or “elite” event in Monterrey, Mexico. She was later recorded on camera making disturbing statements, that “they ate human flesh,” and was seen crying and shouting. She was later arrested, and disappeared the day later. The reports stated that she had mental health issues.
Now the newly released documents by the U.S. Department of Justice related to Jeffrey Epstein included an unverified allegation in an FBI FD-302 report, in which a male accuser claimed acts involving cannibalism and the dismemberment of infants.