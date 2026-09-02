Who was Erin Piacenti? Bank of America VP killed after maternity leave in Times Square attack | Watch

Bank of America VP Erin Piacenti, 32, was killed in a random knife attack in New York's Times Square on Aug 31. Police said she was attacked near West 42nd Street while walking home.

A Bank of America vice president was killed in a random stabbing in New York's Times Square.32-year-old Erin Piacenti died after she was stabbed on Monday afternoon, August 31. Police said the attack happened around 4:24 pm near West 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue.

Who was Erin Piacenti?

Piacenti, a vice president in Bank of America's business selection and conflicts unit, joined the bank 18 months before her death. A University of Pennsylvania graduate (2016) and Fordham Law School graduate (2021), she had recently returned from maternity leave. Four days before her passing, she shared a photo with her husband and infant daughter, celebrating her baby's baptism and her second wedding anniversary. Bank of America said, "We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague. She was a valued teammate who will be greatly missed. Our hearts go out to her family and all of her loved ones."

How the attack happened

The attack seemed haphazard and unprovoked, according to NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch. Pamela Cisneros, 49, was the culprit, according to the police, and she was carrying two huge kitchen knives. Near West 41st Street, she initially stabbed a 68-year-old guy in the abdomen. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is in stable condition.

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She then moved to West 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue, where she stabbed Piacenti. Piacenti was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. Officers arrived and tried to stop Cisneros with a Taser. Police said it failed and she kept advancing toward them with knives. Officers then fired and shot her. She was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where she died. She then relocated to West 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue, where she stabbed Piacenti, who was subsequently transported to the hospital and pronounced dead. Cisneros continued to approach the police with knives after they tried to stop her with a Taser when they arrived, but the police claim that this was unsuccessful. After being shot by the officers, she was transported to Bellevue Hospital, where she died.