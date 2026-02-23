Who was ‘El Mencho’ Oseguera? Most wanted, cartel drug lord with $15 million US bounty killed by Mexican army

Powerful drug lord Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera killed by Mexican army during a military operation in Jalisco on February 22. The army announced El Mencho suffered injuries during a military raid in the town of Tapalpa, in Jalisco state, and died while being flown to Mexico City.

Powerful drug lord Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera killed by Mexican army during a military operation in Jalisco on February 22. The army announced El Mencho suffered injuries during a military raid in the town of Tapalpa, in Jalisco state, and died while being flown to Mexico City. His killing had led to violence in various parts of the country, and US and Canada has issued advisory for its nationals in Mexico.

Who was “El Mencho" Oseguera?

Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, commonly known as “El Mencho" Oseguera was, 59, was a mexican drug lord and leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. He was most wanted in Mexico and US, and had a $15 million US bounty on his head. El Mencho’s cartel was formed in 2009 and became one of Mexico's most violent drug trafficking organizations. His CJNG cartel was designated a foreign terrorist organisation by the Donald Trump administration last year.

Violence in Mexico

The Mexican army carried out a raid on the cartel acting on the information of own military intelligence as well as ‘complementary information’ from US. The army in a statement said, Oseguera and six suspected cartel gunmen were killed and three soldiers were wounded. Army also arrested two cartel and several weapons were seized, including rocket launchers capable of taking down airplanes and destroying armored vehicles.

A clash between soldiers and gunmen erupted, and more than 20 roads in western Jalisco state were blocked which includes Tapalpa, with burning cars and trucks. The violence spread to other states, with the streets of the state capital Guadalajara were almost empty as stores, pharmacies and gas stations shut down. Videos of the unrest is circulating on social media, with the cities submerged in plumes of smoke.