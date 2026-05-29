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Who was Dhanendra Kumar? Former CCI Chairman dies after fire at Delhi residence

Former CCI Chairman and retired IAS officer Dhanendra Kumar died after a fire broke out at his Hauz Khas residence in South Delhi.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 29, 2026, 11:08 AM IST

Who was Dhanendra Kumar? Former CCI Chairman dies after fire at Delhi residence
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Competition Commission of India (CCI) Chairman and retired IAS officer Dhanendra Kumar passed away after a fire erupted at his residence in South Delhi’s Hauz Khas area late on Wednesday night. He was 80 years old.

Officials said Kumar is believed to have died due to suffocation caused by heavy smoke inside the house. His son also sustained injuries during the incident and is currently receiving medical treatment. Authorities confirmed that his condition is stable and he is out of danger.

According to police, the fire incident was reported around 11:18 pm on May 27 after a PCR call alerted the Hauz Khas police station. Emergency response teams, including firefighters and police personnel, immediately rushed to the spot to control the situation.

Firefighters controlled blaze with two fire engines

Delhi Fire Services deployed two fire tenders to the residence to douse the flames. After several rescue and firefighting efforts, the blaze was brought under control.

Preliminary findings suggest that the fire may have started following a suspected explosion in the indoor unit of an air conditioner installed inside the house. At the time of the incident, five people, including family members and domestic staff, were reportedly present in the residence.

Authorities said smoke spread rapidly through the building, making evacuation difficult for those trapped inside.

Investigation underway

A forensic and crime investigation team later visited the site to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Police officials stated that an electrical inspection is currently being carried out to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Investigators have not found any evidence of foul play so far. However, officials added that a detailed probe is still ongoing and further technical analysis will help establish how the blaze originated.

Distinguished career in public service

Dhanendra Kumar was widely known for his contributions to India’s administrative and regulatory framework. He served as the first Chairman of the Competition Commission of India, playing a key role in shaping the country’s competition laws and market regulations.

Apart from his work in India’s civil services, Kumar also held the position of Executive Director at the World Bank. Over the years, he earned recognition for his role in public administration and economic governance.

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