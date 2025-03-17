Shortly before his death on March 27 last year, Kahneman emailed people closest to him, telling them he had chosen to end his life through assisted suicide at a facility in Switzerland, where this method of dying is legal.

Daniel Kahneman, the renowned Israeli-American psychologist known for his pioneering work in the realms of judgment and decision-making, took one final decision last March. That was to end his own life, according to an essay published by the Wall Street Journal.

Shortly before his death on March 27 last year, Kahneman emailed people closest to him, telling them he had chosen to end his life through assisted suicide at a facility in Switzerland, where this method of dying is legal.

"I have believed since I was a teenager that the miseries and indignities of the last years of life are superfluous, and I am acting on that belief," Kahneman wrote in the email. "I am not embarrassed by my choice, but I am also not interested in making it a public statement."

Life and recognition

Kahneman, one of the world's most influential thinkers, was born on March 5, 1934, in Tel Aviv (modern-day Israel). He initially lived in in Paris but moved to Palestine with his mother and sister after his father's death in 1944.

Kahneman completed his graduation from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem -- capital of Israel -- and went on to attain a Master's degree and PhD from the University of California, Berkeley, in the United States.

Besides the psychology of judgment and decision-making, Kahneman was an expert of behavioural sciences for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences in 2002.

His other notable recognitions included the American Psychological Association's Lifetime Achievement Award, received in 2007, and the US Presidential Medal of Freedom (2013) -- America's highest civilian honour.

In 2011, Kahneman's best-selling book Thinking, Fast and Slow -- a summary of much of his life's research -- was published.

Teaching career

Kahneman also held teaching positions in several reputed universities around the world.

He first taught at the Hebrew University from 1970 to 1978. He then served as a professor at the University of British Columbia until 1986. Next, he taught at the University of California, Berkeley, for eight years. Kahneman was also a senior scholar and faculty member emeritus at Princeton University's Department of Psychology and Princeton School of Public and International Affairs.

Final words

In his final email to friends, Kahneman said he was "not afraid of not existing."

"I think of death as going to sleep and not waking up. The last period has truly not been hard, except for witnessing the pain I caused others. So if you were inclined to be sorry for me, don’t be."