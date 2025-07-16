Who was Dan Rivera? Famous paranormal investigator died while touring with 'haunted' Annabelle doll

A 54-year-old paranormal investigator died suddenly while touring with the supposedly haunted Annabelle doll, NDTV reported, citing his tour organisers.

A 54-year-old paranormal investigator died suddenly while touring with the supposedly haunted Annabelle doll, NDTV reported, citing his tour organisers. According to the New York Post, Dan Rivera, a US Army veteran, was in Pennsylvania on his sold-out "Devils on the Run Tour" when the unfortunate incident happened.

Shortly after finishing a three-day sellout stop in Gettysburg, hosted by "Ghostly Images of Gettysburg Tours" at the Soldiers National Orphanage, he died on Sunday, i.e., July 13, the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR) said.

An unexpected, mysterious death

According to the Post, Riveria died in a mysterious way after completing his tour, in which the group had bought the allegedly haunted Annabelle doll. Upon receiving a report of CPR in progress on a male patient, firefighters and medics were rushed to his hotel in Gettysburg on Sunday evening. However, by the time the medics made it to the scene, Rivera had passed away.

The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained. According to the Evening Sun, coroner's office personnel stated that Rivera was found alone in his hotel room and that his death did not appear suspicious. Meanwhile, an investigation is underway into the matter.

Who was Dan Rivera?

Dan Rivera, 54, was a renowned paranormal investigator who was featured as a paranormal investigator on the Travel Channel's "Most Haunted Places". Moreover, he also served as producer for a number of other shows, including Netflix's "28 Days Haunted."

As part of his tour, he was travelling across the United States with other members of NESPR, carrying the purpotedly haunted doll.

About Annabelle

Annabelle, reportedly a demonic doll, has been tied to a series of supposed hauntings in the 1970s. According to Ed and Lorraine Warren, the famous paranormal investigators, the doll physically lifted its own arms, followed people around the apartment, and would display other frightening malicious behaviour, per the Post.

Interestingly, the supposedly haunted doll has inspired Hollywood movied including the "Annabelle" series and "The Conjuring".