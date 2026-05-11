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Who was Chiranjeevi Kolla? What happened to 37-year-old in US that he died?

Chiranjeevi Kolla died on May 5 in Walnut Creek, California, following nearly a month in intensive care. He was survived by wife, Pavani Marella, and their five-year-old son, Vihan.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : May 11, 2026, 08:34 AM IST

Who was Chiranjeevi Kolla? What happened to 37-year-old in US that he died?
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A 37-year-old Indian tech worker in California died after battling Valley Fever, a rare fungal disease that severely impacted his lungs and resulted in respiratory failure, according to a fundraiser started by his family.

What exactly happened to Chiranjeevi Kolla?

Chiranjeevi Kolla died on May 5 in Walnut Creek, California, following nearly a month in intensive care, his cousin Rama Koteswara Rao said in a GoFundMe post set up to help Kolla’s wife, Pavani Marella, and their five-year-old son, Vihan.

The fundraiser called Kolla a soft-spoken and devoted family man who was highly respected by coworkers and cherished by friends and relatives. “He was the kind of person who never raised his voice, never cut a corner, and never made anyone feel small,” the post read.

The family said Kolla first showed flu-like symptoms and a persistent cough in early April. When his health deteriorated, he visited the emergency room, where doctors first believed he had severe pneumonia. Later tests confirmed Valley Fever, a fungal infection caused by Coccidioides fungi present in soil across parts of California and the Southwest US.  

The disease severely compromised his lungs, leading to him being placed on a ventilator in intensive care. After about a month of treatment and respiratory support, he died on May 5.

As the family’s primary earner, Kolla’s death has prompted a fundraiser to help with hospital costs, funeral arrangements in California and India, everyday living expenses, childcare, and future schooling for his son.

Who was Chiranjeevi Kolla?

His LinkedIn profile indicates that Chiranjeevi Kolla worked in the healthcare technology field and was based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

What is Valley Fever?

Valley Fever, medically called coccidioidomycosis, is an infection caused by breathing in spores from the Coccidioides fungus, which is commonly present in dry soil throughout California, Arizona, and other areas of the US Southwest.

Many people who encounter the fungus have no symptoms or just mild ones resembling the flu. However, if the infection spreads to the lungs, it can become severe and potentially fatal. Common symptoms include coughing, fever, chest pain, fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

According to health experts, serious infections are not common, but individuals with weakened immunity or underlying medical conditions are more vulnerable to complications.

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