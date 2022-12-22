Who was ‘Chicken Tikka Masala' inventor Ali Ahmed Aslam? Know story behind Britain’s favourite curry

Ali Ahmed Aslam/@6ixfood Twitter

Ali Ahmed Aslam, a chef, and an inventor of chicken tikka masala died at the age of 77. Ali's chicken tikka masala is famous as Britain's favourite curry. BBC reported that the recipe for 'Britain’s favourite curry' was found after a customer complained that his meal was too dry.

The news of his death was announced by his restaurant Shish Mahal located in Glasgow. The restaurant wrote on Twitter, "Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un (Verily we belong to Allah, and truly to Him shall we return) Rest In Peace Mr Ali #shishmahal #ripmrali #mrali"

Check out the tweet here.

As a mark of respect for the inventor of chicken tikka masala, the restaurant was also closed for 48 hours. The details of the funeral which was scheduled for Tuesday were also shared.

Who was ‘Chicken Tikka Masala' inventor Ali Ahmed Aslam?

Ali Ahmed Aslam was a Glaswegian born in Pakistan. He later moved to Glasgow with his family, when he was a young boy. In 1964, Ali opened his Shish Mahal restaurant in Glasgow’s west end. According to the Guardian, Ali was married and has 5 children.

It was in 2009 that the then Labour MP for Glasgow Central, Mohammad Sarwar announced that Glasgow would be recognised officially as the home of the chicken tikka masala. The former MP had also campaigned for the city to be given EU Protected Designation of Origin status for the curry but that attempt was unsuccessful as several other UK eateries claimed to invent the popular dish.