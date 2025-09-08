Who was Carlo Acutis? 15-year-old teenager canonised as Catholic Church's first 'millennial' saint

Acutis was just 15 when he died from leukaemia in 2006. His canonisation took place alongside that of another young man, Pier Giorgio Frassatti, who died in 1925 at age 24. Who was Carlos Cutus and why was he called 'God's influencer'?

A 15-year-old Italian teenager, Carlos Cutis, has been canonised as the Catholic Church's first 'millennial' saint. Unlike any other saints, he used his computer skills to spread awareness of the Catholic faith, and gained a global following among young people as 'God's influencer'. His canonisation ceremony was attended by thousands, and his relics are being displayed in churches globally.

Who was Carlos Cutis?

Carlos Cutis was born in London, UK, into a wealthy family. His father, Andrea Acutis, worked at a bank in the British capital, but he lived most of his life in Milan as his father went on to become the chairman of an Italian insurance firm. He grew up playing video games and making funny films of his pets. He was known for his tech skills, creating a website to document miracles, and spreading the Catholic faith online. Acutis's relatable and modern approach to faith has resonated with young people worldwide.

As per CNN reports, Acutis’ mother, Antonia Salzano, said, “Carlo is a message of hope, because Carlo says, ‘Yes, you have to use (the internet) for good.’ This is why Pope Francis called Carlo God’s influencer ." Her son, she said, knew the “dark side” of the internet and was conscious of the addictiveness of video games, choosing only to play on his PlayStation for an hour a week, as reported by CNN.



Carlos Cutis' canonisation ceremony

Acutis was just 15 when he died from leukaemia in 2006. His canonisation took place alongside that of another young man, Pier Giorgio Frassatti, who died in 1925 at age 24. The saint-making ceremony was the first presided over by Pope Leo XIV, the first American pontiff, with thousands of young people in St. Peter’s Square. Large crowds gathered Sunday at the Vatican City, waving signs and flags bearing Acutis’ photograph.

A fragment of his heart – part of the pericardium – has been removed as a relic and is being put on display in various churches across the world. The relic was on display at the end of July and early August at the church of San Marcello al Corso during a youth event in Rome. Some critics argue that his cause promotes problematic theology, but many see him as a role model for young Catholics.