WORLD

Who was Bilal Hasan al-Jasim? Al-Qaeda affiliate senior terrorist killed in US strike in Syria, directly linked to ISIS gunmen responsible for ambush targeting 3 Americans

The United States has launched a third strike on Syria, killing an Al-Qaeda-affiliated leader Bilal Hasan al-Jasim in northwest Syria on January 16, who was linked to ISIS ambush, that killed three Americans. Who was Bilal Hasan al-Jasim?

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 18, 2026, 11:55 AM IST

Who was Bilal Hasan al-Jasim? Al-Qaeda affiliate senior terrorist killed in US strike in Syria, directly linked to ISIS gunmen responsible for ambush targeting 3 Americans
The United States has launched a third strike on Syria, killing an Al-Qaeda-affiliated leader Bilal Hasan al-Jasim in northwest Syria on January 16, who was linked to ISIS ambush, that killed three Americans, US Central Command (CENTOM) confirms.

Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander said, “There is no safe place for those who conduct, plot, or inspire attacks on American citizens and our warfighters. We will find you.”

Who was Bilal Hasan al-Jasim?

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that Bilal Hasan al-Jasim was a senior terrorist, who plotted the attack and had direct ties to the ISIS gunman responsible for the December 13 ambush in Palmyra, Syria, that killed two US service members Sergeant Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar and Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard, and an American civilian interpreter, Ayad Mansoor Sakat.

US large-scale strikes on Syria

US has carried out military actions in Syria following the December attack. US officials said this was the third round of retaliatory strikes launched by American forces against terrorist targets in the country since the ambush.

CENTCOM said the latest operation was part of a broader campaign launched after the December 13 attack, which it described as "large-scale strikes" aimed at degrading ISIS capabilities across Syria. The operation has been dubbed Hawkeye Strike.

In a statement, CENTCOM said US and partner forces have struck more than 100 ISIS infrastructure and weapons site targets across Syria as part of the operation, using more than 200 precision munitions. The command said the strikes were intended to disrupt the group's ability to plan and carry out attacks against US forces and its allies.

In addition to airstrikes, CENTCOM said US and partner forces have intensified ground operations over the past year. According to the command, more than 300 ISIS operatives have been captured across Syria, while over 20 militants have been killed during operations aimed at removing what it described as direct threats to US and regional security.

