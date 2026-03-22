Who was Bilal Arif Salafi? Lashkar-e-Taiba's commander shot, stabbed to death inside Markaz Taiba in Pakistan's Muridke by 'unknown men'
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WORLD
Pakistani-backed terrorist outift Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Bilal Arif Salafi was fatally shot shortly after offering Eid prayers in Muridke area in Pakistan's Punjab province.
Pakistani-backed terrorist outift Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Bilal Arif Salafi was fatally shot shortly after offering Eid prayers in Muridke area in Pakistan's Punjab province. He was allegedly attacked inside the group’s headquarters, Markaz Taiba, where unknown assailants shot and stabbed him to death. As per reports, Salafi was inside the Markaz Taiba complex in Muridke, which is a major operational base of Lashkar-e-Taiba. Due to Eid prayers, the area was crowded.
A chilling video of this incident has emerged, where Salafi was allegedly lying injured on the ground with blood around his body, while the crowd was gathered around him. The video shows that people were trying to assist him, and there was a panic situation.
Bilal Arif Salafi was a senior Lashkar-e-Taiba commander. He was allegedly responsible for the recruitment and ideological training in the terrorist outfit. Bilal Arif Salafi was also responsible for brainwashing youths from across Pakistan towards the terror outfit's ‘Kashmir Jihad’ agenda.
Bilal Arif Salafi was shot and stabbed to death near Markaz Taiba. This 1.09-acre area is Lashkar headquarters that was destroyed by Indian armed forces in May 2025 during Operation Sindoor, but wa slater reconstrcuted.