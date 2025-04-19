Pertinent to note that the alleged killing of the Hindu leader comes amid unrest in the neighbouring country over the ongoing violence against minority communities since the fall of Sheikh Hasina government, back in August, 2024.

A prominent Hindu community leader, Bhavesh Chandra Roy, who had been allegedly abducted from his residence was beated to death earlier this week in Bangladesh's Dinajpur district, news agency ANI reported, citing the police. Pertinent to note that the alleged killing of the Hindu leader comes amid unrest in the neighbouring country over the ongoing violence against minority communities since the fall of Sheikh Hasina government, back in August, 2024.

India has expressed strong concern over the abduction and killing of Roy in Bangladesh. The Ministry of External Affairs condemned the incident, targeting the present Muhammad Yunus-led government.

"We have noted with distress the abduction and brutal killing of Shri Bhabesh Chandra Roy, a Hindu minority leader in Bangladesh," Randhir Jaiswal, Official Spokesperson for the MEA, posted on 'X'.

We have noted with distress the abduction and brutal killing of Shri Bhabesh Chandra Roy, a Hindu minority leader in Bangladesh.

This killing follows a pattern of systematic persecution of Hindu minorities under the interim government even as the perpetrators of previous such… April 19, 2025

"This killing follows a pattern of systematic persecution of Hindu minorities under the interim government even as the perpetrators of previous such events roam with impunity. We condemn this incident and once again remind the interim government to live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities, including Hindus, without inventing excuses or making distinctions", he added.

Who was Bhavesh Chandra Roy?

As per a report by ANI, Bhavesh Chandra Roy was a resident of Basudebpur village under Shatagram Union. A prominent leader in the Hindu community, he served as the vice-president of the Biral unit of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad.

On Wednesday, i.e., April 16, Roy had received a phone call around 4:30 p.m. His wife, Shantana Roy, told The Daily Star that the call was made by perpetrators to confirm his presence at home, after which, four bike-borne men arrived at his residence and forcibly abducted him.

The deceased's son, Sapan Roy, told ANI that his father was later brought home in an unconscious state. He was later rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

"On Wednesday, four young men from the area came on motorcycles and took Bhavesh Roy away from home. My father was brought home unconscious and admitted to the hospital. The doctors declared him dead", Sapan rcalled, as quoted by the news agency.

A further probe is underway into the matter.