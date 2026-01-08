Who was Azizur Rahman Musabbir? Another BNP youth leader shot dead in Dhaka in violence hit Bangladesh days after killing of Osman Hadi

Azizur Rahman Musabbir, a youth leader was shot dead in Dhaka’s Karwan Bazar area on Tuesday night. This comes amid intensifying violence in Bangladesh ahead of national elections, first since ousting of former PM Sheikh Hasina.

Azizur Rahman Musabbir, a youth leader was shot dead in Dhaka’s Karwan Bazar area on Tuesday night. This comes amid intensifying violence in Bangladesh ahead of national elections, first since ousting of former PM Sheikh Hasina. This incident is addition to other killing incidents including Osman Hadi, Motaleb Shikdar.

What happened?

Azizur Rahman Musabbir was shot dead near the Super Star Hotel, close to the Bashundhara City Shopping Complex, a crowded commercial zone in central Dhaka around 8 p.m. Fazlul Karim, additional deputy commissioner of the Tejgaon Zone of Dhaka Metropolitan Police confirmed the incident.

Police confirmed that two men were shot, including Musabbir after the assailants opened fire at close range. Both were rushed to BRB Hospital before one of them was shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

While Musabbir died at the scene before reaching hospital, as he had suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen, another man, identified as Sufiyan Byapuri Masud, was injured in the shooting but now stable.

Who was Azizur Rahman Musabbir?

Azizur Rahman Musabbir, aged around 45, was a former leader of the Swechchhasebak Dal, the volunteer wing of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party. While Sufiyan Byapuri Masud Masud is the general secretary of the Tejgaon thana Van Workers’ Union and a resident of Keraniganj, as per reports.

BNP leaders stage protests

According to report, about 200 BNP leaders and activists gathered at the Karwan Bazar intersection and staged a protest, after the killing of Azizur Rahman Musabbir. Earlier, another BNP leader, Osman Hadi was shot dead in Dhaka. The BNP alleges that all this is part of a larger conspiracy to intimidate the opposition before the elections. The party said, “Our leaders are being attacked in a planned manner. The current government wants to make the election a one-sided affair.”