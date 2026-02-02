Who was Asifa Mengal? Know about Balochistan Liberation Army's woman suicide bomber, who devastated Pakistan Army

She was the one to have targeted the ISI headquarters in Nushki on Saturday, the BLA statement added. The deadly attack killed nearly 50 people, including at least 17 security personnel.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) took responsibility for the large-scale coordinated attacks across cities and towns in Pakistan's province. The BLA released the images of two of their attackers, with one identified as 24-year-old Asifa Mengal and the other's woman's name is not known yet.

Who was Asifa Mengal?

According to BLA, Mengal was the daughter of one Mohammad Ismail and a resident of Nushki in Balochistan. Born on October 2, 2002, she joined the BLA's Majeed Brigade on her 21st birthday and decided to be a 'fidayee' (suicide attacker) in January 2024. She was the one to have targeted the ISI headquarters in Nushki on Saturday, the BLA statement added. The deadly attack killed nearly 50 people, including at least 17 security personnel.

(Scores of people have been killed in clashes between the Pakistan Army and the BLA.)



Describing them as being part of a "Gen-Z" generation, she was one of the educated Baloch women joining the separatist movement. Her actions were part of a series of coordinated attacks across Balochistan that targeted security forces in regions like Nushki, Hub, and Gwadar. She was identified alongside another woman, Hawa Baloch, whose father was also a militant killed in 2021.

Baloch attack on Pakistan

According to the BLA’s claims, more than 200 personnel belonging to the Pakistan Army, police and Frontier Corps were killed during the offensive, while at least 17 individuals were captured. The group described these figures as “preliminary and cautious estimates,” adding that it believed the actual losses suffered by security forces were higher. In a separate development linked to the operation, the BLA said it had detained Deputy Commissioner of Noshki, Muhammad Hussain Hazara, and Assistant Commissioner Maria Shamoo, before later releasing them. The group described their release as a “humanitarian gesture,” claiming that it does not view the local civil administration and police as direct adversaries unless they actively resist its fighters. However, it issued a warning that local officials and police personnel who “assist the occupying army” would be treated as hostile targets. The BLA also acknowledged losses within its own ranks, stating that 18 of its fighters were killed during the operation. According to the group, those killed included 11 fidayeen from the Majeed Brigade, four fighters from the Fateh Squad, and three fighters belonging to the STOS unit.



(With inputs from IANS)