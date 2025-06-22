An Indian origin man Arshpreet Singh Khahra, 22, who was an International student in Australia, have tragically died. His family in India has appealed the Australian government to speed up the process of bringing his body back to India.

An Indian origin man Arshpreet Singh Khahra, 22, who was an International student in Australia, have tragically died. As per reports, he died in a highway crash near Perth, Westen Australia. As per reports, the accident occurred on June 17, around 8:15 am. Arshpreet was driving a white Volvo truck, when it crashed on Great Eastern Highway near the Old Northam Road intersection in Wooroloo, northeast of Perth.

Who was Arshpreet Singh Khahra?

Arshpreet Singh Khahra, 23, was originally from Tarn Taran, a town in Punjab, India. He came to Canada for studies and was also working as a truck driver as part-time.

Arshpreet Singh Khahra's truck went off road and collided with a barrier. The truck overturned and burst into flames, possibly have been triggered by a fuel tank explosion. Emergency services, including ambulances and firefighters quickly rushed to the incident site. However, Arshpreet, was found trapped in the truck and couldn't survive and was declared dead. No one else have been found in the truck.

Horrific footage from the crash site has surfaced and it showed that the truck was splitted into two parts and was burning into flames. The investigation is ongoing and the exact cause of the crash is not known.

Now his family in India has appealed the Australian government to speed up the process of bringing his body back to India. The Punjabi community in Australia has also expressed grief, as per reports.

After this tragic accident, the Western Australia’s road death toll in 2025 now rises to 93. This is the highest ever recorded in more than a decade.