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Who was Anshul Kuncha? Indian man shot dead in Philadelphia after alleged fake pizza delivery trap, probe underway

Indian man Anshul Kuncha from Telangana was shot dead in Philadelphia after responding to a suspected fake pizza delivery order. Police are investigating the alleged trap and unknown attackers.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 07, 2026, 10:36 AM IST

Who was Anshul Kuncha? Indian man shot dead in Philadelphia after alleged fake pizza delivery trap, probe underway
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A 28-year-old Indian man from Telangana was shot and killed in Philadelphia after responding to what investigators believe was a fraudulent pizza delivery request. The victim, Anshul Kuncha, was working part-time as a delivery executive in the United States while also employed with a multinational company.

According to available information, he was sent to a deserted location late Saturday night to deliver a pizza order. When he arrived, unidentified assailants opened fire, striking him multiple times in the head before fleeing the scene.

Authorities have not yet confirmed any arrests, and the motive behind the attack remains unclear.

Suspected Setup Under Investigation

Family members allege that the order was deliberately fabricated to lure him into an isolated area. They claim the attack was premeditated, pointing out that no valuables were taken from the victim at the scene.

Relatives also said that two masked individuals with backpacks were seen nearby around the time of the shooting. However, law enforcement agencies have not publicly verified these accounts.

The victim’s sister, Tanvi, described the incident as a deliberate setup and said the family believes her brother was targeted through a false delivery request. She also noted that he had previously experienced a robbery in the US, though not of this severity.

Family Seeks Repatriation and Justice

The grieving family has urged authorities to expedite the process of returning Anshul Kuncha’s body to India so that final rites can be performed without delay. Officials reportedly informed them that the remains may be released within days.

Tanvi expressed deep grief over her brother’s death and appealed for a swift investigation. While the family does not claim to know the attackers, they are demanding that those responsible be identified and prosecuted.

Official Response and Community Reaction

The Consulate General of India in New York has confirmed awareness of the incident and stated that it is coordinating with local authorities while providing assistance to the bereaved family.

“We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mr Anshul Kuncha… The Consulate is in touch with his family and is extending all possible assistance,” the mission said in a social media statement.

The incident has triggered shock and concern among members of the Telugu community in the United States as well as in Telangana, where friends and relatives continue to mourn the loss of the young professional.

Authorities in Philadelphia are continuing their investigation into the shooting.

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