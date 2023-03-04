Search icon
Who was Andrey Botikov, Russian scientist ‘strangled' to death, his Covid-19 vaccine connection?

Botikov was one of top scientists whose brains were behind the development of the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccines in Russia.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 04:36 PM IST

Top Russian scientist who played a crucial role for the country in fightback against Covid-19 pandemic has been found dead under mysterious circumstances. Botikov was allegedly strangled to death with a belt. He was found dead in his apartment in Moscow on Thursday.

Who is Andrey Botikov?

Andrey Botikov was among the 18 scientists who helped create the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in 2020. On the Russian Covid-19 vaccine’s official website, his name is listed at number 5 in the Sputnik V team. Developed at the country’s famed Gamaleya Institute, Sputnik V was the world’s first registered Covid-19 vaccine in August 2020.

The 47-year-old virologist was a senior researcher at the Gamaleya National Research Center for Ecology and Mathematics, Russia. Botikov had been conferred with the Order of Merit for the Fatherland by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2021 for his work on the vaccine for Covid-19.

Botikov’s death is under investigation as a murder. As per the probe, it is believed that a 29-year-old man strangled Botikov with a belt during an argument before fleeing the spot. The murder is being considered a result of a conflict and being categorised as a domestic crime by law enforcement agencies. A suspect was arrested shortly after Botikov was found dead in his apartment.

(Inputs from PTI)

