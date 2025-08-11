Who was Anas-al-Sharif? Journalist who was killed in Israeli strike near Gaza, his last message says, 'If I die, I die steadfast...'

The Israeli military claimed Anas al-Sharif was a Hamas terrorist cell leader who posed as a journalist, which Al Jazeera denies. The journalist left a heart-wrenching message about his death, which appeared to be pre-written, posted on social media after his death. Here's all you need to know.

At least five journalists were killed in an Israeli strike near Gaza City's Al-Shifa Hospital. The deceased journalists included two Al Jazeera correspondents, Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh, along with camera operators Ibrahim Zaher and Mohammed Noufal, according to Al Jazeera reports. The Israeli military confirmed killing al-Sharif, alleging that he was 'acting under the pretence of an Al Jazeera journalist' while supposedly working for Hamas.

"STRUCK: Hamas terrorist Anas Al-Sharif, who posed as an Al Jazeera journalist. Al-Sharif was the head of a Hamas terrorist cell and advanced rocket attacks on Israeli civilians and IDF troops," the IDF wrote on X."Intelligence and documents from Gaza, including rosters, terrorist training lists and salary records, prove he was a Hamas operative integrated into Al Jazeera. A press badge isn't a shield for terrorism," the post added.

However, the network condemned the incident as a "targeted assassination" and an attack on press freedom. The right advocates emphasised that he had been targeted for his frontline reporting on the Gaza war, noting that Israel's claim lacks evidence.

Who was Anal-al Sharif?

The 28-year-old Anal-al Sharif was killed in a strike on a tent housing journalists outside Shifa Hospital in eastern Gaza City, Gaza officials and Al Jazeera said. He was a Palestinian journalist and videographer for Al Jazeera Arabic, known for his frontline reporting from northern Gaza during the Gaza war. Born in the Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, he graduated from Al-Aqsa University with a degree in mass communication. He was honoured with the Best Young Journalist Award in Palestine in 2018.

Anticipating his death, the journalist left a heart-wrenching message which appeared to be pre-written, which was supposedly posted by his friend on social media after his death was confirmed. "This is my last will and testament, my final message. If these words of mine reach you, know that Israel has succeeded in killing me and silencing my voice. Peace, mercy, and blessings of God be upon you. God knows that I have exerted all my effort and strength to be a support and voice for my people, ever since I opened my eyes to life in the alleys and neighborhoods of Jabalia refugee camp," the post read.

"I have lived the pain in all its details, and I have tasted the pain and loss repeatedly. Despite this, I have never hesitated to convey the truth as it is, without falsification or distortion. May God be a witness against those who remained silent, those who accepted our killing, and those who held our breath and whose hearts were not moved by the remains of our children and women, nor did they stop the massacre our people have been subjected to for more than a year and a half," he continued.



هذه وصيّتي، ورسالتي الأخيرة.

إن وصلَتكم كلماتي هذه، فاعلموا أن إسرائيل قد نجحت في قتلي وإسكات صوتي.

بداية السلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاته



يعلم الله أنني بذلت كل ما أملك من جهدٍ وقوة، لأكون سندًا وصوتًا لأبناء شعبي، مذ فتحت عيني على الحياة في أزقّة وحارات مخيّم جباليا للاجئين،… — أنس الشريف Anas Al-Sharif (@AnasAlSharif0) August 10, 2025

"Be bridges toward the liberation of the country and its people, so that the sun of dignity and freedom may shine upon our usurped homeland. If I die, I die steadfast in my principles, bearing witness before God that I am content with his decree, faithful in meeting him, and certain that what is with God is better and everlasting. Do not forget Gaza. And do not forget me in your righteous prayers for forgiveness and acceptance," the post said.



At least 186 journalists killed since 2023, says report

According to Al Jazeera, the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has been able to verify the killing of at least 186 journalists since October 7, 2023. At least 90 journalists have been imprisoned by Israel.The Israeli military has been systematically killing journalists, photographers and local media workers in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war in an attempt to silence their reports, as per Al Jazeera.

(With inputs from ANI)