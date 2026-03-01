FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Who was Amir Nasirzadeh? Iran Defence Minister believed to be killed in US-Israel joint attacks

Amir Nasirzadeh, Iran’s defence minister and former air force commander, is believed to have been killed in joint US-Israel strikes, according to Reuters sources.

Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 01, 2026, 07:40 AM IST

Iran’s Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh is believed to have been killed in large-scale strikes carried out jointly by the United States and Israel, according to multiple sources cited by Reuters. The reported operation also allegedly claimed the life of Mohammed Pakpour, a senior commander in Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards.

The attacks, which unfolded on Saturday, marked a dramatic escalation in tensions between Tehran and Washington. What were initially described as surprise Israeli air raids were later acknowledged as coordinated military action involving the United States under President Donald Trump.

Iran retaliated swiftly, launching missile strikes at Israel and at Gulf nations hosting American military bases, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. Explosions were reported across parts of the Gulf as the conflict threatened to widen regionally.

Who Was Amir Nasirzadeh?

Amir Nasirzadeh was a seasoned military officer who rose through the ranks of Iran’s armed forces over decades of service. Before assuming the role of defence minister, he served as deputy chief of staff of the Iranian armed forces, a position that placed him at the centre of military planning and operations.

Nasirzadeh began his career as a fighter pilot, a background that shaped his long-standing association with Iran’s air force. Over time, he transitioned into senior command roles, gaining a reputation as a strategic planner and influential defence official within Tehran’s military establishment. His appointment as defence minister reflected both his operational experience and his standing within the country’s security apparatus.

Leadership Targeted

In addition to Nasirzadeh and Pakpour, Israeli officials reportedly indicated that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian were also targeted. Early reports suggested Khamenei had been moved to a secure location outside Tehran. However, later claims indicated he may also have been killed, though independent confirmation remains unavailable.

President Trump stated the objective of the strikes was to eliminate what he described as a growing security threat and to prevent Iran from advancing its nuclear ambitions. He also urged Iranian security forces to stand down and called on citizens to challenge their leadership after the bombing campaign concluded.

Iranian state media reported dozens of casualties, including civilians, though the full scale of the damage and leadership losses remains unclear.

