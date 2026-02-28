FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Who Was Ali Shamkhani? Khamenei’s top aide and key advisor reportedly killed in Israeli strikes

Ali Shamkhani, who is known to be a close aide to Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei, has reportedly been killed in a joint attack by Israel and US on Saturday.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 28, 2026, 08:46 PM IST

Who Was Ali Shamkhani? Khamenei’s top aide and key advisor reportedly killed in Israeli strikes
Know more about Khamenei's close aide and top advisor, Ali Shamkhani
In a joint attack of Israel and the United States over Iran, Ali Shamkhani, who is a key figure linked to Iran's nuclear programme, has reportedly been killed. Shamkhani is also known as a close aide and top political advisor to Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei. So, let us know more about Ali Shamkhani, whose name is among the top trends on social media.

 

Who is Ali Shamkhani?

 

Ali Shamkhani, born on September 29, 1955, was a naval officer and politician who served as the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran. He has even served as commander of both the IRGC Navy and the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy.

 

His name made headlines last year when he was severely injured in an Israeli airstrike during the Iran-Israel war in June. He was pulled out alive from under rubble following an attack on his home in Tehran.

 

Shamkhani first rose through the ranks of the IRGC during the Iran-Iraq war in 1980. By 1982, he became the IRGC commander-in-chief, Mohsen Rezaei, and six years later was appointed as minister of the Revolutionary Guards.

 

He served as the chief of the Minister of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics under former President Mohammad Khatami from August 1997 to August 2005. Shamkhani also ran for office in the 2001 Iranian presidential elections but came third.

 

Last year, he was also overseeing the Iran-US negotiations aimed at reaching a nuclear peace agreement. 

