The IDF said that Ali Shadmani’s elimination was part of a series of eliminations targeting Iran’s top military command, dealing another blow to the chain of command of Iran’s armed forces.

In what may be termed a severe blow to Iran, its newly appointed head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Ali Shadmani, has been killed. Israel has claimed to have killed the chief of staff just four days after he was appointed by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei following the death of the previous head of the IRGC, Lt. Gen. Gholamali Rashid. Taking to X, Israel Defence Force wrote in a post, "Following precise intelligence received by the Intelligence Directorate and a sudden opportunity during the night, Air Force fighter jets attacked a manned headquarters in the heart of Tehran and eliminated Ali Shadmani, as War Chief of Staff and the highest-ranking military commander."

In view of Lt. Gen. Gholamali Rashid’s martyrdom at the hands of the vile Zionist regime, and in light of Major General Ali Shadmani's meritorious services & valuable experience, I confer the rank of Major Gen. & appoint him Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya (pbuh) Central HQ. pic.twitter.com/4dTDCKx66P — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) June 13, 2025

What did Ali Shadmani do?

Shadmani was responsible for overseeing combat operations, approving missile and drone strikes, and shaping Iran’s military strategy against Israel. The IDF said that Shadmani’s elimination was part of a series of eliminations targeting Iran’s top military command, dealing another blow to the chain of command of Iran’s armed forces.

Israel bombs Isfahan

Earlier, the Iranian Mehr news agency reported that an Israeli missile had hit a checkpoint in the city of Kashan in the central province of Isfahan. At least three people were killed and four others were injured in the attack. It quoted Akbar Salehi, deputy security officer to the governor of Isfahan.

Iran bombs Tel Aviv, West Jerusalem

Meanwhile, Iran has hit back. It fired missiles at Tel Aviv and West Jerusalem, where loud booms were heard. The IDF said in a statement that the air force is “operating to intercept and strike where necessary to eliminate the threat”. In another statement released soon after, the army said that people were allowed to leave protected spaces in several areas across the country. An Israeli police statement said that search and rescue teams are operating in several locations where “reports of fallen projectiles were received”.