FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Palash Muchhal files Rs 10 crore defamation suit against Smriti Mandhana's friend Vidnyan Mane, here's why

Shashi Tharoor reacts to expelled Bihar Congress chief's comment on Rahul Gandhi

Who was Chanchal Bhowmik? Hindu man burned alive in Bangladesh, seventh death in weeks

Who was Alex J Pretti? 37-year-old shot dead by federal agent in Minneapolis, sparking large protests across US

US President Donald Trump issues warning to Canada over China's trade influence, says 'Not going to happen, or even close'

Delhi AQI: Air quality improves to ‘moderate’ category after rain, AQI at 150; Check area-wise pollution levels

Immigration agents kill US citizen in Minnesota crackdown, Donald Trump accuses governor of inciting people

PM Mark Carney pushes ‘Buy Canadian’ campaign amid Donald Trump’s 100% tariff threat, says ‘We’ll focus on what we can control’

US winter storm causes chaos, 13,000 flights cancelled, power outages reported

Banks to remain closed on January 27? Employees' unions to go on nationwide strike; here's why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Palash Muchhal files Rs 10 crore defamation suit against Smriti Mandhana's friend Vidnyan Mane, here's why

Palash Muchhal files Rs 10 crore defamation suit against Vidnyan Mane

Shashi Tharoor reacts to expelled Bihar Congress chief's comment on Rahul Gandhi

Shashi Tharoor reacts to expelled Bihar Congress chief's comment on Rahul Gandhi

Who was Alex J Pretti? 37-year-old shot dead by federal agent in Minneapolis, sparking large protests across US

Who was Alex J Pretti? 37-year-old shot dead by federal agent in Minneapolis

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics

Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000

HomeWorld

WORLD

Who was Alex J Pretti? 37-year-old shot dead by federal agent in Minneapolis, sparking large protests across US

The incident follows the fatal shooting of Minneapolis resident Renee Nicole Good earlier this month, who was killed in her vehicle by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer (ICE). Public anger has continued to mount.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 25, 2026, 10:02 AM IST

Who was Alex J Pretti? 37-year-old shot dead by federal agent in Minneapolis, sparking large protests across US
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

 A 37-year-old man succumbed to multiple gunshot injuries during an ongoing immigration enforcement drive in Minneapolis, triggering widespread protests and renewed demands for President Donald Trump to withdraw heavily armed federal personnel from the city, Al Jazeera reported.

United States federal agents have fatally shot the individual, who was a resident of Minneapolis and a US citizen, according to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara. The shooting occurred amid a sustained deployment of US immigration enforcement and other federal agents to Minneapolis, where they have been carrying out raids as part of Trump's anti-immigration push.

Who was Alex J Pretti? 

worked for the Minneapolis VA Health Care System as an ICU nurse, according to AFGE Professional Local 3669, which represents professional employees affiliated with the Minneapolis VA Health Care System. He was a dedicated nurse at the Minneapolis Veterans Affairs Health Care System, with a Minnesota nursing license active from 2021 to March 2026. Before becoming a nurse, he worked as a "junior scientist" at the University of Minnesota Medical School. His colleague, Dr Dmitri Drekonja, described him as a kind and committed healthcare professional, according to ABC News.
 

What happened

Videos show US federal agents spraying Pretti with a substance and pinning him down before the shooting. The Department of Homeland Security claims Pretti approached agents with a 9mm handgun and resisted disarmament, but local officials dispute this account.  Footage circulating online appears to show several federal officers restraining a man on the ground moments before multiple gunshots are heard.In response, the Department of Homeland Security stated that a US Border Patrol agent shot and killed a person who had a handgun and resisted attempts to be disarmed. Another video, filmed from a different angle, shows the man holding what appears to be a mobile phone before officers deploy pepper spray, tackle him, and shoot him several times.O'Hara later noted that preliminary information suggested the individual was a "lawful gun owner with a permit to carry", reported by Al Jazeera.

The incident follows the fatal shooting of Minneapolis resident Renee Nicole Good earlier this month, who was killed in her vehicle by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer (ICE). Public anger has continued to mount. On Friday, thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Minneapolis to condemn ICE operations and the Trump administration's immigration policies. In solidarity, hundreds of businesses across the city shut down as part of a general strike. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Palash Muchhal files Rs 10 crore defamation suit against Smriti Mandhana's friend Vidnyan Mane, here's why
Palash Muchhal files Rs 10 crore defamation suit against Vidnyan Mane
Shashi Tharoor reacts to expelled Bihar Congress chief's comment on Rahul Gandhi
Shashi Tharoor reacts to expelled Bihar Congress chief's comment on Rahul Gandhi
Who was Chanchal Bhowmik? Hindu man burned alive in Bangladesh, seventh death in weeks
Who was Chanchal Bhowmik? Hindu man burned alive in Bangladesh, seventh death
Who was Alex J Pretti? 37-year-old shot dead by federal agent in Minneapolis, sparking large protests across US
Who was Alex J Pretti? 37-year-old shot dead by federal agent in Minneapolis
US President Donald Trump issues warning to Canada over China's trade influence, says 'Not going to happen, or even close'
US President Donald Trump issues warning to Canada over China's trade influence
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes that will brighten your Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement