Who was Alex J Pretti? 37-year-old shot dead by federal agent in Minneapolis, sparking large protests across US

A 37-year-old man succumbed to multiple gunshot injuries during an ongoing immigration enforcement drive in Minneapolis, triggering widespread protests and renewed demands for President Donald Trump to withdraw heavily armed federal personnel from the city, Al Jazeera reported.



United States federal agents have fatally shot the individual, who was a resident of Minneapolis and a US citizen, according to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara. The shooting occurred amid a sustained deployment of US immigration enforcement and other federal agents to Minneapolis, where they have been carrying out raids as part of Trump's anti-immigration push.



Who was Alex J Pretti?



worked for the Minneapolis VA Health Care System as an ICU nurse, according to AFGE Professional Local 3669, which represents professional employees affiliated with the Minneapolis VA Health Care System. He was a dedicated nurse at the Minneapolis Veterans Affairs Health Care System, with a Minnesota nursing license active from 2021 to March 2026. Before becoming a nurse, he worked as a "junior scientist" at the University of Minnesota Medical School. His colleague, Dr Dmitri Drekonja, described him as a kind and committed healthcare professional, according to ABC News.



What happened



Videos show US federal agents spraying Pretti with a substance and pinning him down before the shooting. The Department of Homeland Security claims Pretti approached agents with a 9mm handgun and resisted disarmament, but local officials dispute this account. Footage circulating online appears to show several federal officers restraining a man on the ground moments before multiple gunshots are heard.In response, the Department of Homeland Security stated that a US Border Patrol agent shot and killed a person who had a handgun and resisted attempts to be disarmed. Another video, filmed from a different angle, shows the man holding what appears to be a mobile phone before officers deploy pepper spray, tackle him, and shoot him several times.O'Hara later noted that preliminary information suggested the individual was a "lawful gun owner with a permit to carry", reported by Al Jazeera.



The incident follows the fatal shooting of Minneapolis resident Renee Nicole Good earlier this month, who was killed in her vehicle by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer (ICE). Public anger has continued to mount. On Friday, thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Minneapolis to condemn ICE operations and the Trump administration's immigration policies. In solidarity, hundreds of businesses across the city shut down as part of a general strike.